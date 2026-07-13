X!

Estonia introduces new salary transparency requirements

News
Money.
Money. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

New rules over salary transparency came into effect on Monday, which scraps rules banning employees from discussing their salaries with coworkers and requires employers to share the salary with candidates before a job interview.

The legal amendments aim to make the pay information in employment relationships clearer and the recruitment system more transparent.

Employers are now also required under the Employment Contracts Act to pay women and men on equal grounds. This means that employers must pay equal remuneration for the same work or work of equal value, unless there are objective and gender-neutral reasons for different pay. 

Employees will also have the right to talk about their pay and employers may not prohibit employees from discussing their income.

An employer must share the salary with candidates in writing before a job interview and an employer cannot ask about a candidate's previous salary.

Minister of Economic Affairs and Industry Erkki Keldo (Reform) said the new rules should strengthen jobseekers' position in salary negotiations.

"There is no denying that salary is one of the most important factors when choosing a job, and people must be able to make informed decisions from the very beginning of the recruitment process. Earlier disclosure of salary information and greater transparency in the recruitment process help reduce unjustified pay differences and shape a fairer labor market," he said.

With the amendments, Estonia is partially transposing the European Commission's Pay Transparency Directive.

Earlier this year, Keldo said Estonia would not introduce the legislation because it created additional bureaucracy for employers.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Mirjam Mäekivi

Related

watch live on etv

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:40

Store chain restricts drain cleaner sales to minors

08:56

Estonia introduces new salary transparency requirements

08:26

Nearly 100,000 people visited Tallinn Maritime Days this year

07:55

Weather ruins strawberry harvest for many growers

07:09

MPs: Estonia loses a 'good friend' with US Senator Lindsey Graham's death Updated

12.07

Airport tramline on schedule to reopen on August 1 after test run

12.07

Reform and Eesti 200 recieve lowest party donations in Q2

12.07

Producers do not plan to stop selling cage-free eggs anytime soon

12.07

Russian disinformation surge may be connected to upcoming Baltic elections

11.07

Estonia falls just short against Ireland in European golf team final

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.07

Defense Intelligence: Russia may face air force fuel problems after Ukrainian strikes

12.07

Airport tramline on schedule to reopen on August 1 after test run

10.07

Pedestrian killed after Tallinn tram driver used phone on duty

07:09

MPs: Estonia loses a 'good friend' with US Senator Lindsey Graham's death Updated

12.07

Russian disinformation surge may be connected to upcoming Baltic elections

12.07

Producers do not plan to stop selling cage-free eggs anytime soon

11.07

3 minors assaulted by adults in Pärnu, criminal investigation launched

09.07

Estonian government approves extending temporary protection of Ukrainian refugees

11.07

Estonia joins other 2 Baltic states in protest over Russian airspace claims

11.07

Estonia's 'Night Fairies' help keep Beach Grind festival-goers safe

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo