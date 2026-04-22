X!

Government's pay transparency steps will not fix gender pay gap, says commissioner

News
Christian Veske.
Christian Veske. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The government's plan to only transpose part of the European Union's Pay Transparency directive will not be enough to reduce Estonia's gender pay gap, which is the highest in the EU, Equality Commissioner Christian Veske has said.

Last week, the Minister of Economic Affairs and Industry Erkki Keldo (Reform) said the directive would not be transposed into Estonian law because it creates too much additional work for businesses.

He said Estonia would rather pay a fine from the EU than create more bureaucracy for businesses. The government wants the deadline pushed back by two years to 2028.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said some clauses will be adopted.

Estonia has the highest gender pay gap in the European Union, ranging from 13 to over 18 percent depending on the statistics cited.

Veske said the directive is causing problems in other countries as well and, to his knowledge, no country has implemented it yet. At the same time, he noted that some countries plan to go beyond the minimum requirements.

"One example is Lithuania. Others are more traditional countries where these issues have already been addressed for a long time, such as Finland and Denmark. They already have strong systems in place, so for them the directive only means adopting certain elements," he told ERR's online broadcast "Otse uudistemajast."

Christian Veske (left) on "Otse uudistemajast." Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

The commissioner said the directive would create additional work for institutions and companies, but said it is necessary for both employers and employees.

The government is now planning to introduce legislation to ban applicants from having to disclose their previous salary, as well as an obligation for employers to disclose the salary range before an interview.

Veske said these are cosmetic changes. "The fact that no one may be discriminated against or paid less because of their gender has long already been written into our Gender Equality Act," he said.

The government's proposals do not solve the fundamental concerns, the commissioner said.

"The important thing is that a culture develops in which institutions have to disclose and report these things regarding the gender pay gap. I think this is necessary in a broader sense to ensure a wider understanding of what the gender pay gap is and how widespread it is in Estonia. We do get a very general description of the problem from Eurostat regarding its overall level, but it is not possible to draw conclusions from that about the situation within a specific institution," Veske said.

He added that employers can find more detailed information about the pay gap in the salary mirror application of Statistics Estonia, which allows users to view wages by occupation.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications has developed an artificial intelligence-based prototype to help evaluate jobs based on job descriptions, Veske noted. The suggestion that everyone would have to be paid the same is incorrect.

"There simply have to be objective reasons why you pay someone more. For example, if you have two different types of legal advisers or lawyers and one group is scarcer on the labor market, making them more expensive, then you can justify paying them more," Veske said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Valner Väino

Source: "Otse uudistemajast", interview by Indrek Kiisler

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:56

Estonia opposed to scrapping EU-Israel association pact

17:25

Government's pay transparency steps will not fix gender pay gap, says commissioner

16:48

Former finance regulator: Swedbank CEO acquittal brings case to a close

16:46

Thesis defended in Estonia finds oil shale ash to be safer than biomass ash

16:25

Hans Väre: Omniva sale could undermine nationwide newspaper delivery

16:22

Estonia court rules police buildings may be photographed from public street

16:05

Olive oil price drop not fully reflected in Estonian stores

15:30

MP: Estonia may seek US approval to buy ammo elsewhere

15:29

Kersti Kaljulaid faces crunch vote as olympic committee president

14:55

Toomas Hendrik Ilves: A grand strategy for Europe and the end of Pax Americana

be prepared!

Most Read articles

21.04

Estonia's population declines for the second year in a row

21.04

US has paused Estonia's ammunition supplies until end of Iran conflict, says minister

10:00

Major ammunition plant in Estonia to be built by Turkish company Updated

10:55

Tallinn Airport CEO: Estonia has too many airports

20.04

Hungarian researcher stays in Estonia as others consider returning home

21.04

US Embassy in Estonia 'strongly condemns' Holocaust memorial vandalism

21.04

Estonia's local governments boosting birth grants to attract families

20.04

Estonian politicians: Zelenskyy's remarks on the Baltics echo Kremlin line

12:25

Tallinn plans to demolish historic Pollinator Highway electricity pylons

07:30

Russian authorities remove monument to Estonian victims of Soviet deportations Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo