Estonia's gender pay gap falls to smallest on record

Money (photo is illustrative).
Money (photo is illustrative). Source: Emilian Robert Vicol / Pixabay
Estonia's gender pay gap for gross hourly earnings fell to the smallest on record last year to 14.9 percent, data from Statistics Estonia shows. It decreased by 0.7 percent on year.

In 2021, the gross hourly earnings of female employees were €8.48 and the gross hourly earnings of male employees were €9.97.

The gap was biggest in financial and insurance activities (25.7 percent), followed by wholesale and retail trade (24.2 percent), human health and social work activities (23.8 percent) and information and communication (23.5 percent).

Gender Pay Gap, 1994-2021 Source: Statistics Estonia

"As in 2020, transportation and storage was the only economic activity where women earned more than men – the pay gap was 5.2 percent. The wage gap was small also in accommodation and food service activities where men did earn a little more than women, but the gap was relatively small – 5.8 percent," said Argo Tarkiainen, an analyst at Statistics Estonia.

Gender Pay Gap by Economic Activity, 2020-2021 Source: Statistics Estonia

The gender pay gap has decreased by nearly 10 percentage points in Estonia since 2013, Tarkiainen said: "In 2021, compared to 2020, the wage gap decreased the most in accommodation and food service activities and increased the most in construction."

Editor: Helen Wright

