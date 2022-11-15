Estonia now second last in gender pay gap in EU, ahead of Latvia

Economy
Flag of the European Union and related institutions next to the Estonian flag.
Flag of the European Union and related institutions next to the Estonian flag. Source: ERR
Economy

Estonia no longer has the largest gender wage gap in the European Union, having been surpassed by neighboring Latvia, according to figures recently released by the European Commission.

In a report published on European equal pay day today, November 15, the European Commission says that the average per-hour wage for Estonian women is 21.1 percent lower than that of men (all figures to 2020).

The EU average pay gap was 13 percent in 2020, while only Latvia (22.3 percent) has a larger pay gap by gender, the report says.

Across the EU, on average a woman would have to work 1.5 more months than a man to earn the same salary or, for every full euro a man earns, a woman earns 87 cents.

The gender pay gap has nonetheless fallen over the last decade or so – in 2010 it stood at 15.8 percent on average for the union.

In Estonia the figure was 26.6 percent in 2010, rising to 29.9 percent by 2013, followed by a trend for a closing of the gap, to 21.7 percent in 2019 and 21.1 percent at present (2020 figures).

Latvia's gender pay gap has actually risen recently, from 21.2 percent in 2019 to 22.3 percent as noted in 2020.

While no country had an inverse pay gap where men were being paid less than women on average, Luxembourg came closest to parity, with a 0.7-percent gap.

In Sweden, the figure was 11.2 percent, in Lithuania, 13.0 percent and in Finland, 16.7 percent.

The commission's press center has more information here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

LATEST NEWS

12:31

Valter Kiisk: A physicist's view of energy transition and 'climate crisis'

11:49

Three telcos win licenses to operate on 700 MHz 5G bandwidth

11:15

Estonia now second last in gender pay gap in EU, ahead of Latvia

10:57

Tallinn schools' capacity for additional Ukraine refugee students limited

10:31

Process to find new Kohtla-Järve coalition mired in stalemate

09:44

Medieval shipwreck found in Tallinn continues to excite archaeologists

09:08

Clyde Kull: G20 summit overshadowed by geopolitical confrontation

09:04

Statistics: Unemployment up slightly on year to Q3 2022

08:52

Large families benefit sums to be hiked, age limit brought down

08:21

Portal: Estonian unicorn Pipedrive to lay off 143 staff

07:57

Legislation proposed to impose Estonian language level on food couriers

14.11

Government members will be part of new Soviet symbols removal committee

14.11

Ukrainian refugees interested in moving to Narva

14.11

Auvere power plant to restart this week after 45 days of repair work

14.11

Banks recommend customers think before fixing mortgage rates

14.11

Future government to face challenging climate decisions

14.11

Competition Authority driven to action by businesses' monopolizing schemes

14.11

Duo Media takes TTJA to court over temporary radio licenses dispute

14.11

Bank of Estonia: September surplus in services covers deficit in goods

14.11

48th Estonian-Russian Fisheries Commission meeting to take place online

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: