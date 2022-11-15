Statistics: Unemployment up slightly on year to Q3 2022

The labor force participation rate in Estonia stood at 73.7 percent in the third quarter of 2022 (Q2 2022), while the employment rate stood at 69.5 percent over the same period, state agency Statistics Estonia reports.

Unemployment in Q3 2022 in Estonia ran at 5.6 percent, the agency says, while the total number of registered unemployed people rose by 700, to 40,600, on year to Q3 2022.

Katriin Põlluäär, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said: "While the number of unemployed persons rose in the first half of this year, it is now falling again.

"Year on year, however, the number of unemployed has increased somewhat," she added..

"Part-time work is more popular among women, with 70,800 women compared with 31,600 men working part-time in Q3 2022"

"The number of inactive people has fallen compared with both the first half of the year and the same period last year. There were 161,500 Estonians, and 96,100 non-Estonians, among the inactive," Põlluäär added, referring primarily to those who have retired, students, or those who cannot work due to illness or disability, as opposed to unemployed people.

Of the latter, 40,600 people were registered unemployed in Q3 2022, 700 more than during the same period last year but 1,100 fewer than in Q2 2022.

21,200 of the unemployed were men, 19,500 were women.

The unemployment rate among ethnic Russians was nearly double that of native Estonian speakers (8.5 percent versus 4.6 percent), in Q3 2022.

Unemployment by quarter. Source: Statistics Estonia

680,100 people were employed in Q3 2022, 22,500 more than the same quarter in 2021.

The split by gender was almost 50:50 – 344,400 of those employed in Q3 2022 were men compared with 335,800 women.

Of those who were employed, 85 percent were full-time workers, the remainder part-time (see above). Part time work rose by 16,300 people to 102,300 on year to Q3 2022, though between Q2 and Q3 this year the number of part-time workers fell, by around 400.

The number of under-employed persons, meaning those who work part-time without intending to, and who would like to work more, and are available for additional work within a two-week period, stood at 6,400 in Q3 2022, also down 400 on the previous quarter. Compared with Q3 2021, the number of underemployed persons has risen also, by 1,500.

There were 257,600 inactive persons (see above) in total, 111,600 of them men and 146,000 women, in Q3 2022, Statistics Estonia says.

The labor force concerns the population of Estonia aged 15 to 74.

Estonia's labor force survey has been conducted annually since 1995, with new methodologies based on European regulations put in place last year.

The survey's statistics includes all permanent residents who live, or who plan to live, in Estonia for a minimum of one year, and also includes refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine, who are under temporary protection.

