Statistics: Average monthly wage in Estonia up 8 percent to €1,679

Average monthly gross wages and salaries in Estonia stood at €1,679 in the third quarter of 2022 (Q3 2022), a rise of 8.1 percent on year, state agency Statistics Estonia says.

"Average gross wages were the lowest in accommodation and food service activities (€1,089), real estate activities (€1,151), and other service activities (€1,244)," Argo Tarkiainen, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said, while the highest levels were posted in information and communication tech (€3,059), financial and insurance activities (€2,606), and the energy sector (€2,235).

Average wages and salaries increased the most in public administration and defense (12.9 percent), and also in manufacturing (12.2 percent).

Average monthly gross wages and salaries fell in the arts, entertainment and recreation sectors (by 0.4 percent) and for other service activities (1.3 percent).

Average monthly gross wage by economic activity. Source: Statistics Estonia

By region, average monthly gross wages and salaries were highest in Harju (1,826) and Tartu counties (€1,651) and the lowest in Valga (€1,194) and Hiiu counties (€1,097), Statistics Estonia says.

Year-on-year, the largest growth in wages and salaries was recorded in Ida-Viru County (17.2 percent) and in Põlva County (12.4 percent).

Compared with Q3 2021, average monthly gross wages and salaries fell the most on Hiiumaa (by 7.0 percent), and also fell in Valga County (by 2.1 percent), and by 0.1 percent in Lääne County.

Real wages meanwhile stood at €1,279 on average in Q3 2022, the agency says - 12.7 percent less than in the same quarter last year.

Real wages take into account inflation, with the CPI used to adjust average monthly gross wages and salaries and determine real wages.

Real wages reflect purchasing power, i.e. the amount of goods and services that can be purchased.

Average monthly gross wage change. Source: Statistics Estonia

The above statistics are based on the questionnaire "Wages and salaries and labour force", conducted by Statistics Estonia on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

More detailed information is here.

--

