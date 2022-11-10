Bank of Estonia: Non-public investment fund assets grew further in Q3 2022

Non-public investment fund assets totaled €5.91 billion in the third quarter of 2022 (Q2 2022), the Bank of Estonia (Eesti Pank) says.

The fastest growth in Q3 2022 came with non-public investment funds, which were up 6 percent, or €0.07 billion on the preceding quarter and 42 percent (€0.35 billion) up on Q3 2021.

Net contributions to funds, meaning contributions minus payouts, stood at €0.01 billion in Q3 2022.

Meanwhile, the volume of assets of public and non-public investment funds totaled €1.56 billion, having increased by 5 percent (€0.07 billion) over the quarter, and 16 percent (€0.21 billion) on year.

Non-public investment funds accounted for 75 percent of all investment funds, having increased by one percentage point over the quarter and 14 percentage points over the year

Contributions to investment funds in the third quarter exceeded payouts by €19 million , while net contributions were down 45 percent over the quarter

55 percent of the shares and units in investment funds are held by other financial institutions, an increase of 33 percent (€115 million) over the year

The bank's statistical release outlines the main changes in statistics for investment and pension funds, covering the volume and structure of assets and liabilities, the amounts paid into and withdrawn from the funds, and more.

More detailed information on funds can be found on the Eesti Pank website here and here.

