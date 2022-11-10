Bank of Estonia: Non-public investment fund assets grew further in Q3 2022

Economy
Bank of Estonia coat of arms.
Bank of Estonia coat of arms. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Economy

Non-public investment fund assets totaled €5.91 billion in the third quarter of 2022 (Q2 2022), the Bank of Estonia (Eesti Pank) says.

The fastest growth in Q3 2022 came with non-public investment funds, which were up 6 percent, or €0.07 billion on the preceding quarter and 42 percent (€0.35 billion) up on Q3 2021.

Net contributions to funds, meaning contributions minus payouts, stood at €0.01 billion in Q3 2022.

Meanwhile, the volume of assets of public and non-public investment funds totaled €1.56 billion, having increased by 5 percent (€0.07 billion) over the quarter, and 16 percent (€0.21 billion) on year.

Non-public investment funds accounted for 75 percent of all investment funds, having increased by one percentage point over the quarter and 14 percentage points over the year

Contributions to investment funds in the third quarter exceeded payouts by €19 million , while net contributions were down 45 percent over the quarter

55 percent of the shares and units in investment funds are held by other financial institutions, an increase of 33 percent (€115 million) over the year

The bank's statistical release outlines the main changes in statistics for investment and pension funds, covering the volume and structure of assets and liabilities, the amounts paid into and withdrawn from the funds, and more.

More detailed information on funds can be found on the Eesti Pank website here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Bank of Estonia

Related

LATEST NEWS

15:02

Daily: Viljandi Soviet monument removed early Wednesday morning

14:56

Minister after proficiency requirement for local elections candidates Updated

14:25

Government approves bill to remove Soviet-era insignia from public spaces

13:51

Explainer: Why do I need to wear a reflector during winter in Estonia?

13:49

Creative unions: Controversial past shouldn't be erased without analysis

12:45

Bank of Estonia: Non-public investment fund assets grew further in Q3 2022

12:26

Pakri Bay artificial islet project gets revised go-ahead

11:59

Interview: Borders of Nursipalu Training Area expansion to depend on locals

11:55

Vilnius to host 2023 NATO Summit

11:20

Daily: 'Shortcomings' found in PPA firing range tragedy

11:09

Platforms: Ghost kitchens rising trend in Estonia

11:02

Virve Linder could become new mayor of Kohtla-Järve Updated

10:16

Ott Tänak sixth in Rally Japan opening test

09:43

Turu-uuringud: Reform gains, while EKRE loses ground in November

09:30

Karl Jakob Hein's Arsenal first team debut ends in home loss to Brighton

09:15

Watch conference: 'Together or Apart: Searching for the Middle Ground'

09:07

Saks: Russians will not cross the Dnieper again after their retreat

08:52

Realtor: Apartment transactions in October almost down to 2016 levels

08:21

Estonia's trade deficit doubles on year to September

07:42

Reform Party proposes removing vote from Russian citizens in Estonia

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: