Bank of Estonia: Household borrowing down in October

Euro bills and cents.
Euro bills and cents. Source: Karin Koppel/ERR
According to the latest data from Bank of Estonia (Eesti Pank), household borrowing fell in October by almost €10 million against the same month last year. Meanwhile, the average interest rate on housing loans went up to 3.9 percent this October, compared to 2 percent one year previously.

This statistical release describes the main changes in the statistics on credit institutions and leasing companies, covering the volume and structure of assets, loans and leases issued, deposits, and interest rates on loans and leases.

Bank of Estonian will publish statistics on credit institutions and leasing companies for November 2022 in late December.

More detailed information on credit institutions and leasing companies can be found on Bank of Estonia's website here.

Editor: Michael Cole

