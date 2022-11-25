Bank of Estonia: Household borrowing down in October

According to the latest data from Bank of Estonia (Eesti Pank), household borrowing fell in October by almost €10 million against the same month last year. Meanwhile, the average interest rate on housing loans went up to 3.9 percent this October, compared to 2 percent one year previously.

This statistical release describes the main changes in the statistics on credit institutions and leasing companies, covering the volume and structure of assets, loans and leases issued, deposits, and interest rates on loans and leases.

