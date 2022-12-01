Statistics: Industrial production falls by 5.8 percent on year to October

A power station in Tartu.
Source: ERR
The total production of industrial enterprises fell by 5.8 percent at constant prices compared with October 2021, state agency Statistics Estonia reports.

Output fell in all three sectors – by 4.4 percent in electricity production, by 6.1 percent in manufacturing, and by 0.4 percent in mining, the agency says.

Helle Bunder, Statistics Estonia analyst, said: "In October, the volume of industrial production1 declined in almost all manufacturing activities, but compared with September, the fall was not as deep in the more important economic activities."

Of significant sub-categories, a rise in output was experienced only within the electronics industry (11.5 percent).

Production volumes in the manufacture of chemical products remained at the same level.

Among larger industries, production volumes fell in the manufacture of wood and wooden products (by 15.4 percent), while a small fall was also recorded in the manufacture of fabricated metal products (1.3 percent), electrical equipment (0.5 percent), and foodstuffs (0.8 percent).

Volume and trend of production in manufacturing. Source: Statistics Estonia

The sales of manufacturing production2 increased by 12.1 percent at constant prices and according to working-day adjusted data, on year to October 2022.

Export sales rose by 14.5 percent and domestic sales by 8.5 percent, over the same period.

67.8 percent of the total production of manufacturing was sold on the external market.

Between September and October, seasonally adjusted total industrial production fell by 0.9 percent, while the production of manufacturing remained almost unchanged, rising by 0.3 percent.

As for energy production the volume of electricity production (in megawatt-hours) rose by 2.9 percent on year to October 2022, while the production of heat fell by 11.0 percent over the same time-frame.

Change in volume index of industrial production Source: Statistics Estonia

The index of industrial production covers the economic indicators of three industrial activities: mining, energy production, and manufacturing. Statistics Estonia conducted the above research on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

More detailed information is here and here.

1. Volume index of industrial production – an index that expresses the change in the volume of industrial production at constant prices compared with the base period. The producer price index is used for calculating the production values at constant prices.

2.  Value index of industrial sales – an index that expresses the change in the value of sold industrial production at current prices compared with the base period.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

