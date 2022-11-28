Black Friday hikes turnover of online shops by 2.5 times

"A third of Black Friday purchases had to do with Christmas. People bought Legos, other toys, electronics and clothes," said Tõnu Väät, executive manager of the Estonian Ecommerce Association. One of the most popular items at online shop Kaup24 was an artificial Christmas tree.

He said that Black Friday tends to turn into a week of discounts in Estonia, with some e-shops running sales from Monday to Sunday and others Friday to Sunday.

Väät said that shopping nevertheless peaked on Friday at 2.5 times the normal volume, based on statistics from Montonio and Maksekeskus that handle a considerable part of Estonian online shops' turnover. Weekend shopping was up 70 percent.

"The November 14 e-Monday sale also saw turnover grow 2.5 times, with the number of transaction up 24 percent even compared to Black Friday.

Väät said that Estonians are increasingly willing to pay in installments and that competition between online shops has become fiercer.

--

