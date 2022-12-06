Statistics: Job vacancies up 15 percent on year to Q3 2022

Worker in a factory (photo is illustrative).
Worker in a factory (photo is illustrative). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Job vacancies in Estonia in the third quarter of 2022 (Q3 2022) were 15 percent up on year, state agency Statistics Estonia reports, and stood at 13,190.

Thirty-eight percent of all job vacancies were found in the public sector.

Commenting on the results, Statistics Estonia analyst Argo Tarkiainen said: "The rate of job vacancies was the highest in financial and insurance activities and public administration and defense, and the lowest in mining and quarrying."

"The number of new hires and the number of employees who left their job were both the highest in wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing, and education," Tarkiainen went on.

"5,539 employees left their job at the initiative of the employer, which accounted for 8 percent of all the employees who left work," Tarkiainen added, referring mostly to those who were laid off or fired.

Vacant posts accounted for 2.1 percent of the total number of posts in Q3 2022, Tarkianen added.

Occupied and vacant job posts combined came to 635,663 in Q3 2022, Statistics Estonia says, with job vacancies was highest in wholesale and retail trade (where there were 2,140 vacancies), education (2,055 vacancies), and public administration and defense (1,522).

Job vacancies by economic activity. Source: Statistics Estonia

By geographical area, 70 percent of vacancies were in Tallinn, while 80 percent were in Harju County (including the capital) overall.

Tartu County, including Tartu City, held 5.3 percent of job vacancies; Pärnu city and Pärnu County, 4 percent.

The per-capita rate of job vacancies was highest in Harju County and lowest in Valga County.

Interestingly, while Hiiumaa held among the highest number of job vacancies per capita, neighboring Saaremaa reported among the lowest figures nationwide.

A total of 63,634 people were hired in Q3 2022, while 67,187 people quit their workplace for all reasons, over the same period (naturally there would be plenty of crossover between the two figures – ed.).

Labor turnover, the total number of engaged employees plus employees who left, was up 1 percent on year to Q3 2022, the agency says.

Statistics Estonia compiled the above report on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, using data from the Tax and Customs Board (MTA).

More detailed information is here.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

