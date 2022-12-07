Statistics: Food prices main influence on 21 percent CPI rise to November

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Estonia rose by 21.3 percent on year to November, state agency Statistics Estonia says.

Goods were 20.1 percent more expensive in November 2022 than the same month last year, the agency says; services were even costlier at 23.5 percent more expensive, over the same time-frame.

Leading analyst at Statistics Estonia Viktoria Trasanov said: "Solid fuels were 110.9 percent more expensive, electricity to the home 72.6 percent more expensive, while heat energy and natural gas were 62.3 percent and 18.9 percent more expensive respectively," in November, compared with November 2021.

The the CPI was influenced the most on year by price changes related to housing and food and non-alcoholic beverages, which each accounted for slightly over 30 percent of the total increase, Trasanov added.

"Petrol was 18 percent and diesel fuel 40.8 percent more expensive," Trasanov added.

Among food products, the largest rise compared with November 2021 occurred in the prices of sugar (104.2 percent). Flour and cereals were 74.9 percent costlier in November 2022;, eggs 59.6 percent more expensive, other edible oils 53.7 percent dearer, while prices of sauces rose by 52.6 percent, November 2021 to November 2022, Statistics Estonia says.

Consumer Price Index Source: Statistics Estonia

Between October and November this year, the CPI rose by 0.9 percent and was again influenced the most by the rising prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, which accounted for around 60 percent of the total increase, and by housing-related price changes, which accounted for a fifth of the total index rise.

Changes to CPI by category. Source: Statistics Estonia

The above CPI analysis was compiled by Statistics Estonia on behalf of the Finance Ministry.

