Statistics: Tourism in Estonia up 19 percent on year to October 2022

Economy
Cruise ship tourists arrive in Saaremaa.
Cruise ship tourists arrive in Saaremaa. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
Economy

The number of accommodated tourists who stayed in Estonia in October this year rose 19 percent on year to nearly 270,000, state agency Statistics Estonia says.

The number of foreign tourists* rose in that time, while the number of domestic tourists fell, the agency says.

Statistics Estonia analyst Helga Laurmaa said: "The number of foreign tourists ad not yet returned to pre-coronavirus crisis levels, but it was comparable to the figures for October 2010 and 2011."

"However, the number of foreign tourists was 58 percent higher than in October 2021. Domestic tourism did not set a new record, with 4 percent fewer domestic tourists than in October last year," Laurmaa added.

Foreign tourists totaled 131,000 in October 2022, domestic tourists, those staying in hotels, hostels and guest houses when traveling to different parts of the country, to 139,000.

Tourism statistics in October 2022 quick facts (source: Statistics Estonia):

  • Foreign tourists spent a total of 272,000 nights in Estonia.
  • Largest numbers of foreign visitors came from Finland (58,000) and Latvia (19,000 and up 31 percent on pre-pandemic levels).
  • Tourism from Finland was up 88 percent, and from Latvia up 83 percent, on year.
  • The number of tourists arriving from "further afield" – Germany, the U.K., France, Norway, and some Asian countries – was still much smaller than in 2019.
  • Seventy-seven percent of the foreign tourists stayed in accommodation establishments in Harju county, followed by Pärnu (10 percent), Tartu (5 percent), and Saaremaa (2 percent) counties.
  • Domestic tourists spent a total of 230,000 nights in accommodation establishments.
  • With 69 percent of domestic tourists, the purpose of the trip was vacationing, while 24 percent were on business trips.
  • The largest share of domestic tourists (32 percent) was accommodated in Harju County, 14 percent in Pärnu County, 12 percent in Tartu County, 10 percent in Ida-Viru County, and 8 percent on Saaremaa.
  • In October, 973 accommodation establishments with five or more bed places served visitors – this is 123 fewer than in September.
  • There were 21,000 rooms and 50,000 bed places available for guests. The room occupancy rate was 45 percent.
  • The average cost of a guest night was €44 per person per night, which is one euro cheaper than in September 2022.
  • The average cost of an overnight stay per person was €47 in Harju County, €49 in Tartu County, €46 in Ida-Viru County, €43 on Saaremaa, and €37 in Pärnu County.

* The number of foreign tourists does not include refugees from Ukraine.

Tourist Accommodation in Estonia. Source: Statistics Estonia

Statistics Estonia collects and analyses accommodation data on behalf the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications with the aim to determine the economic situation in Estonia.

More detailed information is here, here and here.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

