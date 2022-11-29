Statistics: Retail trade turnover falls 4 percent on year to October

Retail trade enterprises' turnover stood at €896 million in October, a fall of 4 percent on year at constant prices, state agency Statistics Estonia says.

Commenting on the results, Statistics Estonia analyst Johanna Linda Pihlak said that while turnover fell by 6 percent in September, compared with September 2021, the decline slowed somewhat in October.

Pihlak said: "The decrease in retail trade turnover in October was influenced the most by grocery stores, where turnover fell by 7 percent year on year."

For stores selling manufactured goods, the drop was as noted 4 percent compared with October last year. By sector: "Turnover decreased the most, by 14 percent, in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials," Pihlak went on.

This drop was larger than average in "other" non-specialized stores selling predominantly manufactured goods (meaning department stores) and stood at 6 percent on year to October.

Turnover volume of trade. Source: Statistics Estonia

Bucking that trend, turnover rose by 9 percent in other specialized stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc., and remained at the previous year's level in stores selling second-hand goods and non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, and direct sales).

Turnover for businesses engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel went up by 6 percent on year to October 2022.

The turnover of retail trade enterprises remained at the same level in October as it was in September. According to the seasonally and working-day adjusted data, there was 1 percent September to October, however, Statistics Estonia says.

Turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 3 percent January 2022 to October 2022 inclusive compared with the same period in 2021.

The above figures are based on the VAT declaration data from the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA).

Statistics Estonia conducted the research on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

More detailed information is here and here.

