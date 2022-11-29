Statistics: Retail trade turnover falls 4 percent on year to October

Economy
Eggs for sale at the Tallinn Central Market (picture is illustrative).
Eggs for sale at the Tallinn Central Market (picture is illustrative). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Economy

Retail trade enterprises' turnover stood at €896 million in October, a fall of 4 percent on year at constant prices, state agency Statistics Estonia says.

Commenting on the results, Statistics Estonia analyst Johanna Linda Pihlak said that while turnover fell by 6 percent in September, compared with September 2021, the decline slowed somewhat in October.

Pihlak said: "The decrease in retail trade turnover in October was influenced the most by grocery stores, where turnover fell by 7 percent year on year."

For stores selling manufactured goods, the drop was as noted 4 percent compared with October last year. By sector: "Turnover decreased the most, by 14 percent, in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials," Pihlak went on.

This drop was larger than average in "other" non-specialized stores selling predominantly manufactured goods (meaning department stores) and stood at 6 percent on year to October.

Turnover volume of trade. Source: Statistics Estonia

Bucking that trend, turnover rose by 9 percent in other specialized stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc., and remained at the previous year's level in stores selling second-hand goods and non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, and direct sales).

Turnover for businesses engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel went up by 6 percent on year to October 2022.

The turnover of retail trade enterprises remained at the same level in October as it was in September. According to the seasonally and working-day adjusted data, there was 1 percent September to October, however, Statistics Estonia says.

Turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 3 percent January 2022 to October 2022 inclusive compared with the same period in 2021.

The above figures are based on the VAT declaration data from the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA).

Statistics Estonia conducted the research on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

More detailed information is here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

LATEST NEWS

12:01

Estonia's €2 coins dedicated to Ukraine enter circulation Monday

11:40

Gallery: Estonian composer Tõnu Kõrvits wins in PÖFF main competition

11:38

Over 80km of the Tallinn-Tartu highway is now four-lane

10:50

'Slava Ukraini' design picked as Estonian postage stamp of the year

10:25

Youth Song and Dance Festival to trial reusable soup bowls in 2023

09:56

ICDS chief: Escalation fears behind talk in US of Ukraine peace negotiation

09:18

Daily: German jets conducted low altitude flights over Estonia Monday

08:49

Statistics: Retail trade turnover falls 4 percent on year to October

08:34

Elering: Paldiski LNG terminal 'missing' connection not in original deal

08:03

Estonia's political parties start 'serious' election campaigns in new year

28.11

President signs election decree, warns against two-party battle

28.11

President: Dear voters, do not content yourself with simple promises

28.11

Analysts: China's restrictions, Russian oil cap affecting world oil prices

28.11

Tartu to boost investment spending in 2023

28.11

PPA temporarily closes Narva-2 pedestrian border bridge

28.11

Kohtla-Järve elects new mayor

28.11

Nordic, Baltic foreign ministers on joint 'solidarity visit' to Kyiv Updated

28.11

Auvere power plant undergoing another round of repairs

28.11

'Slava Ukraini' CEO Johanna-Maria Lehtme wins Citizen of the Year award

28.11

EU Waste Reduction Week: How to end excessive consumption, limit waste?

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: