Opposition: Renewable energy fee should be abolished, not hiked

In a situation where the energy sector is seeing huge profits and new renewable energy producers can work on a market basis, Estonia's renewable energy fee no longer makes sense, find representatives of both the Center Party and Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) parliamentary groups.

Transmission system operator (TSO) Elering announced Wednesday that it would be increasing its renewable energy fee by 10 percent next year. It is justifying the hike with the fact that projected electricity consumption volumes are decreasing, and while the volume of subsidies to be paid will likewise be decrease, the reduction in consumption to begin this year is already driving up the amount needed to be collected on every consumed kilowatt-hour in order to fund these subsidies.

Opposition members of the Economic Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu are critical of such a price increase.

MP Taavi Aas (Center) told ERR that this step by Elering is entirely incomprehensible.

"Renewable energy subsidies were meant to cover green production that had been commenced previously, and those should start to be decreasing now, so the fee amount should actually be starting to go down too," Aas said. "New renewable energy production has come via reverse auctions and can now operate entirely on a market basis. No need to pay anything extra ⁠— such is the price of electricity."

The Center MP believes renewable energy fees should be reduced in light of current prices, not increased.

"In the current situation, where consumers are subsidized one way or another anyway ⁠— be it via the universal service, price caps or something else ⁠— this fee should stop being collected altogether," he said.

According to Aas, neither Elering's planned fee increase nor the opportunity to abolish it altogether have been taken up in the Economic Affairs Committee. Center has submitted proposals regarding subsidy caps, but the Reform-Isamaa-SDE coalition hasn't taken them into consideration ⁠— although he noted that some such proposals have ultimately ended up morphing into coalition proposals.

Kokk: This support measure has run its course

Committee deputy chair and EKRE MP Rene Kokk likewise doesn't find it fair to increase the renewable energy fee. He believes certain provisions in the Electricity Market Act should be changed altogether.

"The arguments based on which this was written into the law at the time have since fallen away," Kokk said. "Currently the issue is that we're incapable of hooking new solar parks up to produce for the power grid. This measure has run its course; right now this is overcompensation and it must be stopped."

He highlighted the fact that netowrk opetator Elektrilevi is also increasing its network fee by an average of 13 percent next month, and considering the profits being earned in the energy sector, there is no justification for claiming that they cannot possibly offer cheaper prices.

"What's happening is total nonsense," the committee deputy chair said.

According to Kokk, the EKRE parliamentary group is likely planning on proposing to amend the Electricity Market Act and stop paying where it's no longer needed.

He added that what could be discussed is whether to continue subsidizing the production of electricity from biomass, in order to further valorize Estonian biomass. That is something to consider, however all other subsidization should be terminated.

--

