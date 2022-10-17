Hussar: Electricity could be six cents per kWh if CO2 quota removed

Power lines.
Power lines. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Lauri Hussar, the recently elected chair of Eesti 200, said that if CO2 quotas on electricity generated using oil shale, along with some other taxes were removed, it would be possible to sell electricity in Estonia at six cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh). Answering questions on Postimees live show "Otse Postimehest," Hussar said that the three-cent electricity price promised by EKRE was a pipe dream.

"We have done our own calculations, and the wind energy providers have very clearly stated that the figure of six cents (per kWh) for wind energy is a fair price for electricity." That has to be our long-term goal. Six cents (per kWh) is a fair price for electricity. It can be guaranteed with shale oil-produced electricity if we take out the CO2 quota as well as some other taxes, but leave in the renewable energy fee. In that case, it would also be possible to guarantee six cents per kilowatt-hour, but that could be a very short-term measure," said Hussar.

At the moment, the price of universal service is just under 20 cents per kilowatt-hour for all providers.

Hussar, who was elected as the new leader of Eesti 200 on Saturday, added that the party's longer-term is to get rid of oil shale-produced electricity.

"Electricity produced using oil shale is polluting and wasteful. Estonia's future is definitely in green energy, which is competitive. If we talk about wind farms and manage to build them quickly and carry out all the necessary planning, Estonia has the potential to become the leading electricity exporter in the whole region within six to seven years, and this is precisely due to wind energy," Hussar said.

Lauri Hussar was elected on Saturday as the new leader of Eesti 200 after receiving 101 votes from party members. The party's current chair, Kristina Kallas, also ran, finishing behind Hussar with 94 votes. Hendrik Johannes Terras, leader of Eesti 200's youth organization, withdrew his candidacy for the party chair to back Hussar.

Editor: Michael Cole

