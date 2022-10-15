Gallery: Lauri Hussar elected Eesti 200 chair

Lauri Hussar has been elected new chair of the Eesti 200 party, defeating former leader Kristina Kallas by seven votes.

Hussar, a former Postimees editor-in-chief, was the only candidate with a significant chance of victory, along with the incumbent leader and co-founder Kristina Kallas, and collected 101 votes to Kallas' 94.

The result came at a party board meeting at the Fotografiska gallery in Tallinn, which also elected the eight-member party board, out of 28 candidates, and approved the party's vision ahead of the March 2023 general election.

The party's youth organizer Hendrik Terras was also in the running as chair, but withdrew at the board meeting, recommending his supporters pledge for Hussar.

Founded in 2018, Eesti 200 narrowly missed out on seats at the 2019 general election, and often polls better than the two junior coalition parties, Isamaa and the Social Democrats, though its support has declined somewhat on the high point.

The party won its first seats at the local government elections, almost exactly a year ago.

