Eesti 200 holding leadership election on Saturday

Current incumbent Kristina Kallas, who will be running for re-election, told ERR that the board meeting will also approve the party's overall platform ahead of the March 5 general electoin. "In other words, our general principles, from which we will base our election manifesto," she said.

The party, founded in 2018, narrowly missed out on Riigikogu seats at the 2019 general election and is hoping to improve on that at the next Riiigkogu election on March 5, having won seats when Estonia went to the polls at local government level almost a year ago.

Party co-founder and current chair Kristina Kallas is running again, as board member and former Postimees editor-in-chief Lauri Hussar.

Saturday's meeting will also see elections to the party's board, with 28 candidates running for eight posts, including former defense minister Margus Tsahkna, former Green Party leader Züleyxa Izmailova, as well as defense and security expert Kalev Stoicescu.

The party's next step would be to draw up candidate lists in the various constituencies.

Eesti 200 runs on a broadly liberal, future-oriented platform and as such competes with the Reform Party for votes, and to a lesser extent both Isamaa and the Social Democrats.

Former president Kersti Kaljulaid has ruled herself out of running as a candidate with the party.

--

