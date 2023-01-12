Central bank: Estonian economy net borrower overall in Q3 of 2022

In the third quarter of 2022, the Estonian economy was a net borrower by €177 million, within which households and financial institutions were net borrowers, while non-financial corporations and the general government were net lenders, according to a statistical release published by the Bank of Estonia on Thursday.

Estonian households' debts totaled €12.9 billion in the third quarter of last year, up 2.9 percent compared with the previous quarter and 11.2 percent on year.

General government debt, meanwhile, totaled €5.2 billion, down 4.4 percent from the second quarter and 5.8 percent on year.

Statistical releases describe key indicators in financial accounts. The central bank will publish financial account statistics for the fourth quarter of 2022 in April.

The Bank of Estonia's statistical release is independent of economic policy releases and presented separately.

