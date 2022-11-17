Central bank: Q3 loan interest rates down for consumers, up for companies

News
Interest rates on consumer loans fell somewhat on year, but still remain above 17 percent.
Interest rates on consumer loans fell somewhat on year, but still remain above 17 percent. Source: Pixabay
News

Borrowing has become more expensive for companies, with the average interest rate on long-term loans to non-financial companies reaching 3.56 percent in the third quarter of 2022, up from 2.97 on year. Average interest rates on households' consumer loans*, meanwhile, fell slightly from 18.29 to 17.48 percent on year, according to a statistical release published by the Bank of Estonia on Thursday.

*Consumer loans cover all new consumer loans and leases other than car leases issued by credit institutions and creditors, including the leasing companies of credit institutions.

Statistical releases

Thursday's statistical release describes the main changes in the statistics on credit institutions and leasing companies, covering the volume and structure of assets, loans and leases issued, deposits as well as interest rates on loans and leases.

The central bank will publish the statistics on interest rates for the fourth quarter of 2022 in February.

The Bank of Estonia's statistical release is independent of economic policy releases and presented separately.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

15:01

Estonia lose on penalties to Latvia in Baltic Cup semi-final

14:34

Central bank: Q3 loan interest rates down for consumers, up for companies

13:57

Alar Karis: Europe has moved closer to Estonia in the last three decades

13:45

Politician's former goat farm could be turned into an animal shelter

13:05

Tallinn City Government calls for caution on roads as first snows arrive

12:52

State to help tear down abandoned apartment buildings in Ida-Viru County

12:34

Research: Courage to explore video games from many angles heals society

12:27

Gallery: New war museum exhibition showcases EDF's two very different eras

11:29

Daily: Thousands' sick pay to expire, state can't find bank account numbers

11:02

Gallery: Tallinn's Christmas tree to come from Anija Municipality

err news features

Most Read articles

16.11

Owners of Disco Elysium fall out, Kaur Kender sues business partners

16.11

'I don't speak much in my job': Couriers react to Language Act proposal

16.11

US source: Poland was hit by stray Ukrainian air defense missile Updated

16.11

Experts: Missile that hit Poland could have exploded in self-destruct mode

16.11

Ministry adds five names to banned list

15.11

Portal: Estonian unicorn Pipedrive to lay off 143 staff

16.11

Estonian businessmen launch new bank in Lithuania, opens in Estonia soon

16.11

Former Air Force commander: Poland had no chance of taking down missile

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: