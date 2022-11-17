Central bank: Q3 loan interest rates down for consumers, up for companies

Borrowing has become more expensive for companies, with the average interest rate on long-term loans to non-financial companies reaching 3.56 percent in the third quarter of 2022, up from 2.97 on year. Average interest rates on households' consumer loans*, meanwhile, fell slightly from 18.29 to 17.48 percent on year, according to a statistical release published by the Bank of Estonia on Thursday.

*Consumer loans cover all new consumer loans and leases other than car leases issued by credit institutions and creditors, including the leasing companies of credit institutions.

Statistical releases

Thursday's statistical release describes the main changes in the statistics on credit institutions and leasing companies, covering the volume and structure of assets, loans and leases issued, deposits as well as interest rates on loans and leases.

The central bank will publish the statistics on interest rates for the fourth quarter of 2022 in February.

The Bank of Estonia's statistical release is independent of economic policy releases and presented separately.

--

