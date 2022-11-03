Ludmilla Siim wins 2022 Konrad Mägi Medal for contribution to Estonian art

News
Ludmilla Siim.
Ludmilla Siim. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The winner of this year's winner Konrad Mägi Medal is painter Ludmilla Siim. According to the judges, Siim was one of the brightest stars and artistic innovators of the 1970s, whose career in Estonia was interrupted when she moved to Finland in 1977.

The medal has been awarded annually since 1979 on November 1, the birthdate of Estonian painter Konrad Mägi (1878 -1925), in recognition of artists, whose works have significantly enriched the Estonian art world.  

"When 'The Moment of Being,' the largest retrospective of Ludmilla Siim's work in Estonia to date, opened at the turn of last year, it was like the return of a long-lost daughter," said artist Jaan Elken, one of the judges who decided the destination of this year's prize.

Elken said, that Siim's exhibition was eye-opening in every sense. "These prizes could now give her a pedestal, and they're a kind of epilogue to that exhibition," he explained.

According to Elken, Siim's work in the 1960s and 70s synthesized hyperrealism and pop art, before going in a more abstract direction.

"From the '70s and '80s onwards, you can also talk about a shift towards abstraction. The subject matter, the artist's signature and her influences didn't change that much, but art historians like to categorize based on big isms," Elken said.

"As such, (Siim) is certainly visible as an abstract creator, and the aim of this major exhibition in Tartu was to glue these different epochs together, showing the works she painted in the former USSR alongside that from recent decades," Elken explained.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

12:57

Raik admits trouble deciding whether to run for Riigikogu next spring

12:42

Eesti Laul judge: Song contest shows quality of Estonian music

12:12

Tartu church offering tours of rebuilt historic steeple on November 4, 11

11:58

Tallinn donates four ambulances to Ukraine

11:28

Tallink adds four new daily Tallinn-Helsinki departures from late November

11:16

Ludmilla Siim wins 2022 Konrad Mägi Medal for contribution to Estonian art

11:02

Henry Rollins to perform in Tallinn next February

10:46

Supermarket poll: Lidl captures 7 percent of market, Coop most weakened

10:28

Eesti Energia turnover doubles to €657.1 million on year to Q3 2022

10:21

Center MEP believes party losing supporters mainly to EKRE

Watch again

Most Read articles

31.10

Colonel: Russians know they cannot afford to surrender Kherson

01.11

Expert: Kherson may soon be scene of major Russian propaganda offensive

02.11

Estonia to close Narva-Ivangorod pedestrian border bridge later this month

02.11

Language Board chief: Russian, English both put equal pressure on Estonian

02.11

Government approves bill to strip third country nationals' gun ownership

02.11

Bakeries struggling to make ends meet amid rising prices

01.11

EKRE Tallinn councilor: Driving car into cyclist was 'defensive measure'

02.11

Madise: Mihkelson scandal handling has done irreparable damage to the kids

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: