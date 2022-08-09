Unions call for disclosure of government's Soviet monument committee

News
Monument to the Night Battle of Tehumardi in Saaremaa.
Monument to the Night Battle of Tehumardi in Saaremaa. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
News

Architects and artists' unions are calling for the government to release the names of people sitting on its Soviet monument committee and their protocols and decisions to increase transparency in the process.

The unions said they support the committee's founding but demand the disclosure of members, meeting minutes and decisions, which are currently classified.

The commission's work may be undermined if the work is not transparent, they wrote, arguing the public sector and its institutions should follow the principles of a democratic and transparent society.

"All decisions and discussions concerning public space have been public in the Republic of Estonia and must remain so," they wrote in an appeal to the government.

The unions said they are also prepared to appoint people to the commission who are willing to take public responsibility for such work. 

The appeal was made by the Estonian Association of Architects (Eesti Arhitektide Liit), Estonian Sculpture's Union (Eesti Kujurite Ühendus), The Estonian Society of Art Historians and Curators (Eesti Kunstiteadlaste ja Kuraatorite Ühing), the Estonian Artists' Association (Eesti Kunstnike Liit) and the Estonia Landscape Architects' Union (Eesti Maastikuarhitektide Liit).

The committee was set up by the Government Office last month to deal with Soviet monuments in Estonian public space which depict symbols of occupation. So far they have been tasked with mapping the objects and clarifying the laws around removal.

Only the head of the committee, Asko Kivinuk, has been named, while the other members are classified due to security reasons.

"In the Russian legal system, people who start to move or move the respective monuments can be given a prison sentence. And we simply don't want to publish the names of the other people [members of the commission]," he told ERR. 

The working group is made up of people from the culture, interior and defense ministries as well as other relevant institutions, Kivinuk has previously said.

It is estimated that there are between 200 and 400 memorials that may need removing. Many will be relocated to museums or graveyards.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:13

Students union wants visa exception for Russian, Belarusian students

13:48

Estonia's chess teams both win in penultimate round in India

13:14

No relief in sight for high electricity prices in Estonia

13:00

Kontaveit to face Teichmann in second round of WTA Canadian Open

12:43

Monday's record electricity price partly due to weather

12:26

Estonia's U17 boys qualify for European 3x3 Basketball Championships

11:58

Lauristin: Tank should be part of a "Narva 1944 - Mariupol 2022" exhibition

11:48

Unions call for disclosure of government's Soviet monument committee

11:28

Exhibition marks 100 years of Estonian diplomatic relations with Holy See

10:53

Statistics: Exports and imports both up by a quarter on year to June

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

08.08

Helsinki removes monument gifted by Soviet Union

08.08

Narva city government opts to remove Soviet-era tank monument itself

04.08

Kallas: Soviet monuments will be moved as soon as possible

08.08

Kallas spurs Narva city officials to remove Soviet tank as soon as possible

08.08

Agency: Work in Estonia's spouse program pays off nearly tenfold

08.08

Old City Harbor tramway in Tallinn to be built within two and a half years

09:29

Economy ministry finishes universal electricity price bill

08.08

Pärnu removes Soviet monument from Old Park, begins relocating remains

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: