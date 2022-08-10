Gallery: Edward Albee's 'Three Tall Women' rehearsals start in Tartu

Rehearsals are going ahead for a performance of "Three Tall Women" (1994) by US playwright Edward Albee, and to premiere at the Vanemuine Theater in Tartu on October 1.

Translated into Estonian by Anne Lange and directed by Priit Pedajas, the cast includes Külliki Saldre, Piret Laurimaa, Linda Porkanen and Ken Rüütel, and the actors have already started their read (see gallery), while Pille Jänes is the artist on the production; Margus Vaigur from the Endla Theater in Pärnu is in charge of lighting.

"Three Tall Women" won a Pulitzer Prize, as well as the New York Theater Critics Award, after it was first performed, in 1994.

The protagonist, aged over 90, reflects on various stages of her life, and the play was seen by its author as cathartic. It also ended for Albee a long period in the creative wilderness.

Edward Franklin Albee III (1928-2016) was most well known for his 1962 offering "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?", while his other works include "The Zoo Story" and "The Sandbox".

The end of summer is particularly busy for Estonian theaters as they prepare for the fall season and premieres.

