Gallery: Põhjala factory hosts Hennessy Urban Festival

A festival in North Tallinn took place on Saturday, brining together artists and musicians at the Põhjala factory in Kopli.

Dubbed the Hennessy Urban Festival, artists Robin Nõgisto and Colorees covered the container in the festival area with their work (see gallery), while offerings from Edward von Lõngus, Soho Foundation, QBA and Alar Tuule were also on display.

Music was provided by Yasmyn, Motobor, Modulshtein, Marta Vaarik, Alari Teede, CT Venom and Misha Panfilov Septet, while pop-up stores allowed those interested to purchase work by many of the artists showcased.

Põhjala factory, on Marati tänav 5, is a new cultural quarter in North Tallinn housed in a former rubber works.

