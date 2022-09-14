Gallery: State auctioning over 1.5ha of Kopli seafront land

The state has put up a parcel of seafront land over 1.5-hectares in size in an undeveloped part of North Tallinn, with a starting price of €1.2 million.

The zone, on the Paljassaare peninsula in the Kopli district of North Tallinn, has a seashore and is currently largely undeveloped, with a mixture of industrial, former militarized and residential zones located nearby.

The zone would be designated for residential development, according to initial plans, and will be auctioned by the state real estate firm, the RKAS.

The RKAS website says the 15,471-square-meter property is located at the end of the Kopli "lines" (Estonian: liinid), an under-development area which includes derelict buildings, and will have a starting price of €1.2 million, with a minimum bid deposit of €120,000, at Neeme 30 to Neeme 50.

The auction will run to September 27.

Tallinn City Council had also established a detailed plan for the construction of an apartment building with 34 residential units for a seafront address at Sepa 28.

A seashore protection zone of 20m from shore, a construction prohibition zone of 50m and a beach restriction zone of 200m is in place.

A plot at Neeme 50 (see gallery) is a former border guard station, including old auxiliary and residential buildings, totaling 766 sq. m.

The plan allows for the conversion of the site from nature protection to residential zoning, and comprises six plots with the right to build single or semi-detached houses, with areas ranging from 1,175 to 2,390 sq m, with a maximum built-up area of ​​250 to 450 sq. m.

In addition, one land unit for public use and two land units with the purpose of transport land are planned, one of which is intended as a road within the property and the other as an access road to the property.

The Neeme 50 property is located in a family residential area, where family or semi-detached houses can be located, according to the plan.

At the same time, the development of the Neeme 50 property has met with opposition from local residents, the RKAS reports.

