RKAS to announce new construction procurement for Viljandi Hospital complex

News
Construction of the 23,000 square meter new healthcare complex in Viljandi had originally been slated to be completed in 2023.
Construction of the 23,000 square meter new healthcare complex in Viljandi had originally been slated to be completed in 2023. Source: RKAS
News

Estonian state real estate management company Riigi Kinnisvara AS (RKAS) has decided to terminate its contract with previous contractor Fund Ehitus and will be organizing a new procurement to find a contractor to complete the construction of the Viljandi Hospital and Health Center.

Mihkel Mäger, director of real estate development at RKAS, explained that both parties have reached the conclusion that work cannot continue under the initial contract.

"The contractor has notified us that it's no longer possible for them to fulfill the current contract, as the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, the increase in construction and energy prices as well as the ongoing COVID-19 crisis have more broadly impacted construction," Mäger said. "We have analyzed opportunities to move forward with the [existing] contract even in a modified form, as well as conducted negotiations on the matter, but [we] have reached the understanding that under the current contract, Viljandi Haigla and Health Center will not be completed on time."

The two parties have since confirmed the termination of the initial contract.

According to Fund Ehitus representative Eiki Rump, most of the framing of the healthcare complex is already complete, and it would be possible for the next contractor to immediately continue construction.

"We've actively sought a solution together with the customer for how to complete construction of [the Viljandi healthcare complex] by the end of 2023, but the conditions of the existing contract unfortunately won't allow for it either timewise or financially," Rump said. "The situation has changed drastically compared with when the contract was concluded."

RKAS is currently drawing up a new public procurement to find a contractor to complete the construction of the Viljandi Hospital and Health Center, and will be announcing it as soon as possible. The real estate manager intends to sign a new contract by the end of the year, which would allow construction to pick up where it was left off at the beginning of 2023.

One significant change to be added to the procurement conditions this time is the indexation of the cost of the construction contract in line with changes to the construction price index (CPI), which will mitigate the risk of price fluctuations as well as resulting delays or disruptions to construction works.

Viljandi Hospital board chairman Priit Tampere added that the vital next step is to quickly find a new construction partner.

"We are still planning on completing Viljandi Hospital and Health Center by the end of 2024," Tampere said. "It's important to continue the work that has already been started, all the moreso as the government has confirmed the importance of the construction of [the complex] and decided to initiate negotiations with the European Commission for the funding of the hospital from the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF)."

Viljandi Hospital, RKAS and Fund Ehitus signed an agreement for the construction of the new hospital in May 2021. Construction of the new healthcare complex is being funded from EU funds, the state budget as well as Viljandi Hospital Foundation funds.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:26

ERR journalists performing own Civil War-era play this Saturday

17:02

Patent Office blocks 'Stenbock' name for new meat restaurant

16:37

Supreme Court of Estonia seeking new justice from next summer

16:21

Gallery: Slipknot perform in Tallinn, supported by Donetsk band Jinjer

15:51

EDF officer: Russian forces in Ukraine to soon be bogged down logistically

15:34

RKAS to announce new construction procurement for Viljandi Hospital complex

15:29

Minister: Estonia, Finland to integrate coastal missile defense systems

15:21

Opinion Festival starts in Paide, includes several science-focused panels

15:19

Estonia's quadruple sculls reach final in Munich

14:57

Ministry: Revenue from 2021 CO2 quota sales beats forecast, at €248 million

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11.08

Estonia bars entry to Russian citizens with Estonian-issued visas

09:29

Estonia, Latvia withdrawing from China's 16+1 cooperation format Updated

11.08

Warning sirens planned for 16 Estonian cities

10.08

Russian helicopter violates Estonian airspace in Koidula region

08:33

Reinsalu on visa ban: Russian citizens cannot be differentiated from Putin

08:50

Tallinn mulling 'clean air zone' to ban old cars from city center

11.08

Russian natural gas supply to Latvia flows via Estonian territory

11.08

Reinsalu: Estonia to formally propose Russian EU visa ban this month

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: