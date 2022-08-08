Daily: Tartu University Hospital procurement infringements total €5 million

News
Tartu University Hospital main entrance.
Tartu University Hospital main entrance. Source: Tartu University Hospital.
News

Private sector auditor LK Konsultatsioonid has found violations in public procurement processes carried out by Tartu University Hospital in 2021, totaling €5 million, daily Postimees reports.

Postimees adds (link in Estonian) that the deficiencies noted cannot be found in the hospitals nearly 100-page-long 2021 financial report, as their publication is not required in that document.

LK Konsultatsioonid, a sworn auditor (Vandeaudiitor) identified infringements of the Public Procurement Act in 2021 relating to the hospitals purchases , totaling €5.051 million: €2,798,000 with companies outside the Tartu University Hospital group; 1,063,000 relating to other healthcare service providers; €595,000 connected with the hospital's subsidiaries plus €595,000 relating to companies which were outside the hospital's group of organizations, in a situation where the concluded procurement or framework agreement had ended, Postimees reports.

The National Audit Office (Riigikontroll) may examine further the claims, in addition to the hospital's governing board and council doing same; Priit Simson, head of communications at the National Audit Office, told Postimees that the office's assessment of the hospital's consolidated report will be made public at the end of August, adding that this is not the first time that the audit office had have received information about deficiencies in the organization of public procurement in hospitals.

The National Audit Office has also informed the Ministry of Social Affairs and the Ministry of Finance about the violations in question via a separate memo.

The original Postimees piece (in Estonian) is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:21

Kristin Tattar, Rasmus Metsamaa win Estonian disc golf championships

17:16

Estonian PM Kaja Kallas awarded European Prize for Political Culture

17:04

Estonians place highly in weekend's Ironman triathlon events

16:52

Home crowd inspires Estonian teams at European Orienteering Championships

16:32

Raul Rebane: Different songs, different monuments

16:17

Government to start 2023 state budget discussions later this month

16:04

Thousands of Ukrainian children to attend Estonian schools this fall

15:51

Estonian men's basketball team loses to Lithuania by just two points

15:36

Old City Harbor tramway in Tallinn to be built within two and a half years

15:04

Gallery: Reenactment focuses on Saaremaa's most famous Forest Brother

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.08

Kallas: Soviet monuments will be moved as soon as possible

06.08

Tallinn's education chief: Transition to Estonian schooling not feasible

11:13

Helsinki removes monument gifted by Soviet Union

13:19

Narva city government opts to remove Soviet-era tank monument itself

06.08

Amnesty International's Ukraine report 'grossly misguided' — Estonian MFA

06.08

Gallery: US Navy ship USS Gunston Hall docks in Tallinn

08:42

Record electricity price in Estonia again Monday, just under €501 per MWh

09:11

Yana Toom: The Soviet tank as the manifestation of Narva residents' fears

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: