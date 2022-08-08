Government to start 2023 state budget discussions later this month

Ministry of Finance (Superministry).
Ministry of Finance (Superministry). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The government says it will start looking at its state budget for 2023 in two weeks' time, after the Ministry of Finance has issued its summer forecast.

The state budget is presented each autumn with a view to passing its third and final Riigikogu vote before year-end.

Finance ministry spokesperson Siiri Sutre told ERR that: "The government-level discussions will start from August 23, once the finance ministry's summer economic forecast has been published."

She noted that these discussions were to be held in tandem with talks on the state budget strategy (RES).

"The state budget draft must be sent to the Riigikogu by the end of September. By the same deadline, the RES must be approved, according to law," Sutre said.

Both state budget for 2023 and the RES, which covers several years, must be approved at cabinet level by September 27 with a view to their passing at the Riigikogu on December 7, according to the finance ministry's budget procedural schedule.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

