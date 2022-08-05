Film Estonia rebate fund boosted by €3.4 million

Scene from 'Tenet'.
Scene from 'Tenet'. Source: Warner Bros/outnow.ch
The government ruled Thursday to boost cultural body Film Estonia's support for 2022 by €3.4 million, mainly in response to a surge in activity in the movie sector following the contraction during the Covid pandemic.

This will bring Film Estonia's total funding for 2022 to €5.4 million, for the purpose of the cash-rebate scheme which

Culture Minister Piret Hartman (SDE) said: "Movie art is one of the most effective tools for cultural dialogue, and today's decision is undoubtedly key for the Estonian film industry."

"Interest in Estonia has already increased in leaps and bounds with foreign film producers, while the boost to the funding brings an impetus to take our film culture to the international level," Hartman continued.

"Film Estonia helps in the creation of high-level jobs, and bring even more foreign investment into the Estonian economy, which is urgently needed to overcome the crises," the minister went on.

Minister of Finance Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform) said that film producers are very interested in coming to Estonia, with both larger and smaller projects.

She said: "The interest has grown hugely and demonstrates that Estonia has a lot to offer and is a credit to our specialists and business environment. Producing international projects in Estonia provides experience, but also brings a strong fillip to the economy."

The increased funding is projected to bring in €11.4 million in additional revenue into Estonia, giving a net income of at least €8 million.

Funding had been set at €2 million at the start of the year, but recovery from the Covid pandemic and rising interest from filmmakers in coming to Estonia meant more money was needed.

The funding was allocated from the government's reserve, will the required legislation was tabled by the finance ministry and the culture ministry.

Past foreign movies to have been made in Estonia include the blockbuster Christopher Nolan-directed "Tenet" (pictured).

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

