Building work restarts at Viljandi Hospital, costs rise to €52 million

Building work has restarted at Viljandi's new hospital but construction costs have risen from €39 million to €52 million.

On Tuesday, Riigi Kinnisvara Aktasseltas (RKAS) signed a new contract with Rand & Tuulberg and Ehitustrust who promised to build the hospital within 29 months.

The development was previously given to the construction company Fund, but the firm withdrew from the contract citing price increases and difficulties with delivery.

"The previous construction contract was in the region of €39 million excluding VAT and today's contract is just under €52 million excluding VAT. This is in addition to the costs of technology and equipment," said Mihkel Mäger, RKAS director.

