Viljandi Hospital to end employment contracts with unvaccinated workers

Viljandi Hospital will terminate the employment contracts of workers who have not been vaccinated against coronavirus by December 31. Some staff members are now considering legal action.

Mart Kull, head of treatment at Viljandi Hospital, said the hospital completed a risk assessment at the end of November and unvaccinated staff members were asked if they intend to get vaccinated.

He said there are 16 unvaccinated employees and another eight who have received one dose and recovered from the virus. Kull said they were medical and support staff.

Rain Arst, supervisor of the Jämejala special care department, is one of those affected. He said compulsory vaccination is not justified.

"We unvaccinated workers were tested every morning. In two months, there was probably one positive. At the same time, vaccinated workers have repeatedly brought the virus into the departments," he said.

Kull said the risk assessment was not intended to get rid of unvaccinated workers but rapid testing is also not a solution.

"The goal is to make our work environment safer for our customers, i.e. patients, and also for our employees themselves. Testing may protect our customers, but it does not protect the employees themselves," said Kull.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!