Photos: Victims of Communism Memorial in Tallinn undergoes renovations

News
The Victims of Communism Memorial in Tallinn's Maarjamäe neighborhood underwent some renovations and repairs. July 2022.
Open gallery
5 photos
News

The Victims of Communism Memorial in Tallinn's Maarjamäe neighborhood recently underwent €55,000 in renovations and repairs and will be fully reopened to the public on Thursday.

"The memorial underwent cleaning, finishing and painting which were completed Wednesday," Annely Jõgeva, a spokesperson for Estonian state real estate company Riigi Kinnisvara AS (RKAS), said Thursday. "Barriers [on the memorial] will be removed on Thursday at the latest."

Several new info panels are being installed at the memorial as well.

According to Jõgeva, the contractual deadline for work on the memorial was July 30.

The Victims of Communism Memorial was first opened on August 23, 2018. It was designed by architects Kalle Vellevoog, Jaan Tiidemann and Tiiu Truus.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:23

Estonian foreign minister calls for further sanctions on Russian oil, gas

16:01

Tallinn Zoo looking for name for its sloth

16:00

Justice ministry wants prison textbook removed from library

15:28

Kallas: Estonia's gas consumption has fallen by 18 percent

14:59

Estonian Railways trying to lure Kazakhstan coal to Estonia

14:18

Tartu's 'Car-free Avenue' draws criticism from locals

13:48

Haapsalu awaiting more info before deciding Soviet monument's fate

13:15

SKA extends its contract with Tallink to house Ukrainian war refugees

12:56

Photos: Victims of Communism Memorial in Tallinn undergoes renovations

12:30

Erik Gamzejev: Moving to Ida-Viru County a patriotic act

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.07

Estonia's HIMARS to considerably hike the price of aggression for Russia

20.07

Kremlin calls Open Estonia Foundation a 'threat' to Russian security

16.07

USA allows Estonia to buy six HIMARS missile systems

20.07

Tallinn launches campaign encouraging more considerate nightlife

20.07

Reinsalu against changing residence rules for Russian IT specialists

11:17

Estonian intelligence chief: Ukraine unlikely to reclaim all territory

18.07

Estonia's new government takes office

20.07

No spike in visitors to Estonia after Russia drops COVID restrictions

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: