Photos: Victims of Communism Memorial in Tallinn undergoes renovations

The Victims of Communism Memorial in Tallinn's Maarjamäe neighborhood recently underwent €55,000 in renovations and repairs and will be fully reopened to the public on Thursday.

"The memorial underwent cleaning, finishing and painting which were completed Wednesday," Annely Jõgeva, a spokesperson for Estonian state real estate company Riigi Kinnisvara AS (RKAS), said Thursday. "Barriers [on the memorial] will be removed on Thursday at the latest."

Several new info panels are being installed at the memorial as well.

According to Jõgeva, the contractual deadline for work on the memorial was July 30.

The Victims of Communism Memorial was first opened on August 23, 2018. It was designed by architects Kalle Vellevoog, Jaan Tiidemann and Tiiu Truus.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!