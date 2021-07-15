Man fined over communism memorial photoshoot

News

The black BMW and one of its occupants spotted at the communism memorial last Thursday. Source: Jaak Visnap
News

A man has been fined after parking his car within the Memorial to the Victims of Communism in Tallinn, and using it as a backdrop to an apparent photoshoot.

"The police have questioned the man who drove the car to the memorial to the victims of communism in Maarjamäe," the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said Thursday.

"The driver admitted guilt and has been fined for a public order violation," the statement went on.

Members of the public photographed the incident last Thursday; the BMW had been parked, with its lights on, in between the two walls that make up the centerpiece of the monument and which contain the names of over 22,000 people who perished due to the activities of the occupying Soviet forces, starting in 1940.

An individual who had arrived in the car was taking photos of the scene.

Kristjan Lukk, the PPA's Northern Prefecture spokesperson, told ERR that the fine's amount can be stated once it enters into force.

The law provides either for a fine of up to €400, or detention, in cases of public order violations, ERR reports.



Editor: Andrew Whyte

