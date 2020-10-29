news

Office building to be built at Maarjamäe instead of football training hall ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
The design for the indoor football training hall at next to the Memorial to the Victims of Communism at Tallinn's Maarjamäe.
The design for the indoor football training hall at next to the Memorial to the Victims of Communism at Tallinn's Maarjamäe. Source: jvr.ee
News

FC Levadia, who wanted to build an indoor football training hall next to the Memorial to the Victims of Communism at Tallinn's Maarjamäe, has offered a compromise and will now install an office building instead. A different location for the football hall will be found.

At a meeting with stakeholders on Thursday, the majority of participants supported the compromise solution, the Ministry of Justice said.

Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center Party) and the Minister of Justice Raivo Aeg (Isamaa) met with stakeholders, representatives of local residents, the Estonian Memory Institute and a representative of FC Levadia.

The office building will be smaller than the proposed football hall and, according to the ministry is more suitable to be in the vicinity of the memorial.

Aeg said: "As justice minister, I am in favor that children and adults should have a place and the possibilities to participate in sports, but a football hall next to the memorial for the victims of communism is not suitable due to the noise and dignity of the memorial. The construction of the administrative building was a suitable compromise for us both visually and considering the lower noise level."

The majority of participants supported the compromise.

"FC Levadia proposed the compromise solution as a developer. In cooperation with the city of Tallinn, we are looking for a new location for the hall," said Aeg.

Artist's impression of the planned training hall, upper building in the picture. The existing memorial in Maarjamäe is in the center. Source: Eek & Mutso

In July, ERR News reported that Aab had given the go-ahead for the indoor football training hall. Aab said the plans had not violated anyone's rights and predated the memorial, which was unveiled in 2018.

Aeg opposed the plans as inappropriate in being so close to the memorial, both in terms of the hall's skyline profile, and potential noise levels. Other opponents included historical memory societies and local residents.

Local residents have said that the height of the training hall is bothersome and the loud nature of the sport would rob them of their peace and quiet.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

29.10

First 'week of flavors' to highlight South Estonian wild food

29.10

Office building to be built at Maarjamäe instead of football training hall

29.10

Kertu Moppel: On assholes

29.10

Lutsar: Asymptomatic close contacts should be tested for coronavirus

29.10

Tallinn Zoo suspends NGO cooperation, turns to investigative authorities

29.10

Züleyxa Izmailova and Kaspar Kurve: Marriage equality for everyone

29.10

Employment relationships down by almost 15,000 on year

29.10

Government in agreement on sick pay from day two as temporary measure

29.10

SDE leader to propose supporting 'marriage equality'

29.10

EU, African Union to host post-coronavirus solutions hackathon

29.10

Kai Rimmel: Estonia does not need Rail Baltic

29.10

Initial marriage vote question options proposed

29.10

Klavan and Tunjov's teams progress in Italian domestic football trophy

29.10

Health Board: 82 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed over last 24 hours Updated

29.10

Central bank: COVID-19 crisis sees savings, loan association deposits halt

29.10

Isamaa: Marriage definition national vote only right course of action Updated

29.10

Gallery: Concerned citizens petition cabinet meeting with 100 cakes

29.10

Self-isolation period shortened to 10 days from October 30

29.10

Border guard celebrates 30th anniversary

29.10

Paper: Nortal pays highest monthly wage of all major companies in Estonia

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: