Isamaa questioning why Tallinn has rowed back on football hall agreement

Opposition Isamaa Party's member Raivo Tamm submitted an inquiry to Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) regarding a football hall planned to be built next to the Memorial to the Victims of Communism in the Maarjamae subdistrict of Tallinn.

In the inquiry, Tamm asks why the government and the Tallinn city government have withdrawn from the agreement reached in October last year, according to which a football hall will not be built next to the Memorial to the Victims of Communism, spokespeople for Isamaa said.

"In October 2020, under the leadership of justice minister Raivo Aeg, a meeting was held with interest groups, where it was agreed that the administrative building of FC Levadia would be built next to the memorial instead of the football hall and a new location would be sought for the hall," Tamm said.

Tamm added that there are several interest groups against the construction of the football hall. "The organizations representing the repressed, the architects of the memorial, as well as the people living in the area, are opposed to a football hall towering over the memorial site and unsuitable for that place being built next to the Memorial to the Victims of Communism," he said.

Tamm also asked whether the government and government representatives plan to meet with representatives of the City of Tallinn, FC Levadia and representative organizations of the repressed, as well as with the architects of the memorial to find a solution to the situation

--

