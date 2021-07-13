Isamaa questioning why Tallinn has rowed back on football hall agreement

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
The design for the indoor football training hall at next to the Memorial to the Victims of Communism at Tallinn's Maarjamäe. Source: jvr.ee
News

Opposition Isamaa Party's member Raivo Tamm submitted an inquiry to Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) regarding a football hall planned to be built next to the Memorial to the Victims of Communism in the Maarjamae subdistrict of Tallinn.

In the inquiry, Tamm asks why the government and the Tallinn city government have withdrawn from the agreement reached in October last year, according to which a football hall will not be built next to the Memorial to the Victims of Communism, spokespeople for Isamaa said.

"In October 2020, under the leadership of justice minister Raivo Aeg, a meeting was held with interest groups, where it was agreed that the administrative building of FC Levadia would be built next to the memorial instead of the football hall and a new location would be sought for the hall," Tamm said.

Tamm added that there are several interest groups against the construction of the football hall. "The organizations representing the repressed, the architects of the memorial, as well as the people living in the area, are opposed to a football hall towering over the memorial site and unsuitable for that place being built next to the Memorial to the Victims of Communism," he said.

Tamm also asked whether the government and government representatives plan to meet with representatives of the City of Tallinn, FC Levadia and representative organizations of the repressed, as well as with the architects of the memorial to find a solution to the situation

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:17

Estonian-founded ultra-capacitor firm signs deal with Spanish firm CAF

15:46

€13.9 million in rural support aid doled out in latest round

15:14

Face-mask refusal leads to Estonia ambassador to Kazakhstan flight bar

14:41

Safety course addresses poor e-scooter etiquette, safety

14:20

Isamaa questioning why Tallinn has rowed back on football hall agreement

13:35

Singer Katrin Karisma: Georg Ots would have been world famous singer

13:07

Sofi Oksanen's 'Purge' to premiere in Canada

12:57

Transport Agency vessel stands-in for out-of-service Ruhnu ferry

12:38

Education minister: Schools can open as usual thanks to vaccination

11:54

Tartu vaccination center wants to vaccinate people in local municipalities

11:27

Liimets expresses solidarity with Lithuania over migration crisis

10:52

Health Board: 54 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:28

Tallinn's Vana-Kalamaja street development plans suffer setback

09:50

Center, Isamaa, SDE all want president elected at Riigikogu

09:20

Lutsar: A rise in coronavirus cases in Estonia is inevitable

08:57

Gallery: Estonia Olympic team as you've never seen them before, anime-style

08:23

AK: About a third of schools fail to meet COVID-19 ventilation requirements

12.07

New cracks discovered in MS Estonia ferry wreck

12.07

Bigbank owner donates €100,000 to Isamaa Party

12.07

Apollo Group acquires majority of Lido restaurant chain

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: