Kallas: We have president candidate in mind, now need persuading to run

The search for a suitable presidential candidate for the elections starting at the end of August is going well, prime minister, Kaja Kallas (Reform) says. However, the individual, who has not been named, has yet to be persuaded to run, she says, though adds that it is not former defense minister Jüri Luik (Isamaa).

"Things are progressing very intensively. We are actually talking about this every day. We have found a good candidate, but convincing them to agree to run will take some work," she said.

Reform is in office with the Center Party.

Estonian presidents are not elected directly by the people but rather by a process of ballots at the Riigikogu which, should these prove inconclusive, then pass to the regional electoral colleges. Center Party leader Jüri Ratas, and others, have expressed a desire to get the president elected at parliament this time around, rather than have a protracted process as in 2016, but to do so would require parties find a common candidate to get behind.

Kaja Kallas said cooperation with Ratas has been going well, but would not elaborate.

"There's no point in going into the details, but we'll do things together," Kallas told ERR Wednesday evening.

Kallas said that the person her party had in mind was not Jüri Luik, defense minister in the last administration and an individual who has been endorsed by Jüri Ratas, according to portal Delfi.

She said: "We did not get an agreement at this level. It is known that the Reform Party has supported Jüri Luik earlier in the last presidential election, and in the final round, Jüri Luik was Reform's candidate. But this time we did not have such a detailed discussion, because he went to NATO, as Estonia's ambassador."

Luik recently took up the NATO post, having earlier been the subject of speculation over a presidential bid.

With the exception on Henn Põlluaas from the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), no parliamentary candidate has declared, and neither has current incumbent Kersti Kaljulaid.

Candidates require 21 or more votes at the 101-seat Riigikogu to run in the first place, and 67 votes or more to become president, meaning parties must come to an agreement at some point. Reform has 34 seats and Center 25, meaning even if they do agree on a candidate, they need a further eight or more MPs from other parties to come on board.

If the Riigikogu rounds draw a blank, the process rolls out to regional electoral colleges; should the prove inconclusive, the matter returns to parliament, with a Riigikogu council of elders having final say – the method used when Kersti Kaljulaid became president in 2016.

The Riigikogu rounds start August 31, while the deadline to declare is just four days before that.

This year's elections are complicated by the fact that a protracted process would clash with the local elections on October 17.

