EDF pledges 280 personnel to NATO readiness initiatives

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Estonian Special Operations Forces, pictured here on in Mali, will contribute to the NATO NRF. Source: Estonian Defense Forces
News

The Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) have pledged close to three-hundred of its personnel towards NATO's readiness project, including the utilization of eighty special forces soldiers.

An EDF heavy infantry company, plus support unit, is set to join the NATO Readiness Initiative with up to 200 personnel, with a further 80 EDF members, from its Special Operations Force, set to join the NATO Response Force (NRF) BNS reports.

The NATO NRF is a high readiness force comprising land, air, sea and special forces units capable of being deployed quickly on operations wherever needed.

The NATO Readiness Initiative as a whole was agreed upon in June 2018 and comprises 30 infantry battalions, along with the same number of air squadrons and naval warships, from across the alliance, to be ready within 30 days.

A mine-hunting vessel is earmarked for the latter aspect, within the framework of the Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1), which the Estonian Navy (Merevägi), organizationally a part of the EDF, has already been involved with.

The Ministry of Defense has set aside €951,000 for the purpose for 2022, BNS reports.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

tokyo olympics 2020

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:45

Narva local becomes Russian national football team manager

13:11

EDF pledges 280 personnel to NATO readiness initiatives

12:37

Bloomberg: Danske still not recovered from money laundering scandal

11:10

Puusta starts Olympic regatta with 15th place

11:00

Day brings 90 new cases

10:40

Iranian frigate entered Estonian territorial waters without permission

09:56

Vaccination protest takes place in Tallinn

09:15

Phone fraud on the rise

08:38

Tartu leads youth vaccinations

08:22

Men's quadruple scull secures place in the final

24.07

Saaremaa, Hiiumaa ferry ticket booking system partly reinstated

24.07

Gallery: Fencer Katrina Lehis takes Estonia's first Tokyo medal Updated

24.07

Minister: Lithuania migrant influx constitutes hybrid attack

24.07

Ministry: EDF contributing two members to EU-led Mozambique mission

24.07

Two-dozen EDF members likely to join UK-led defense framework

24.07

Minister: Planned oil shale plant shouldn't fall foul of EU state aid rules

24.07

Grid distributor Elektrilevi acquires competitor in €29-million deal

24.07

Defense ministry plans to extend Operation Barkhane activities into Niger

24.07

Pärnu County peat bog wildfire declared extinguished Friday evening

24.07

Cyclist Tanel Kangert 46th out of 130 in arduous Tokyo men's road race

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: