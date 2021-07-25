EDF pledges 280 personnel to NATO readiness initiatives

The Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) have pledged close to three-hundred of its personnel towards NATO's readiness project, including the utilization of eighty special forces soldiers.

An EDF heavy infantry company, plus support unit, is set to join the NATO Readiness Initiative with up to 200 personnel, with a further 80 EDF members, from its Special Operations Force, set to join the NATO Response Force (NRF) BNS reports.

The NATO NRF is a high readiness force comprising land, air, sea and special forces units capable of being deployed quickly on operations wherever needed.

The NATO Readiness Initiative as a whole was agreed upon in June 2018 and comprises 30 infantry battalions, along with the same number of air squadrons and naval warships, from across the alliance, to be ready within 30 days.

A mine-hunting vessel is earmarked for the latter aspect, within the framework of the Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1), which the Estonian Navy (Merevägi), organizationally a part of the EDF, has already been involved with.

The Ministry of Defense has set aside €951,000 for the purpose for 2022, BNS reports.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!