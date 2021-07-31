Gallery: Naval base gets new commander ahead of organizational changes

news
Naval base command handover ceremony Friday, July 30.
Open gallery
5 photos
news

Command of the Estonian Navy's (Merevägi) main base in Tallinn, the Miinisadam, was handed over to Lieutenant Commander Meelis Lusti Friday, following Commander Rain Terras' decision to join the reserve after nearly a quarter-of-a-century of service.

In a ceremony which took place at the Miinisadam Friday, Cdr. Terras formally handed over to Lt. Cdr. Lusti, who will oversee structural changes regarding the organization of the base and its operation.

The exchange comes at a time of transition for the Navy, which is organizationally part of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF), rather than a separate service.

Cdr. Terras said Friday: "I want to thank the defense forces for these exciting times when I had the opportunity to contribute to the development of this organization with great passion and drive."

"The Navy is facing exciting times -equipment for new capability building is about to arrive and some of it has already arrived. The corresponding transition in the structure is already underway, which will also provide a strong framework for strengthening naval warfare capabilities in the longer term," he went on.

Lt. Cdr Lusti is to serve as acting commander of the naval base while structural changes are implemented.

These changes will see a new combat service division, which will supersede the current naval base structure, from September, with Lt. Cdr Lusti being retained as commander of the new set-up.

Cdr. Terras had been naval base commander since 2018.

The overall commander of the Navy is Cdre. Jüri Saska.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

tokyo olympics 2020

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:47

Gallery: Naval base gets new commander ahead of organizational changes

08:22

Tallinn mayor: Government not acting systematically with restrictions

30.07

Government limits indoor gatherings without COVID-19 checks to 50 people

30.07

Gambling tax proceeds may be paid straight into state coffers

30.07

Children's entertainer appeals sex abuse conviction at Supreme Court

30.07

President: Situation on Lithuania's eastern border is no refugee crisis

30.07

Kiik: Vaccination certificates will usually not be scanned

30.07

Timber prices see unprecedented price rise

30.07

Gallery: Tartu celebrates Olympic gold medalist Julia Beljajeva

30.07

New restrictions lead to rise in vaccination registrations

30.07

Eurostat estimate: Estonia saw fastest inflation in eurozone in July

30.07

Restoration of independence 30th anniversary concert greenlit by government

30.07

More ferries, planes added to island routes this weekend

30.07

Vaccines on school premises to be rolled out nationally in autumn

30.07

Daily: Tallinn man distributes free drinking water during hot weather

30.07

EKRE leader: Public should ignore latest coronavirus restrictions

30.07

Tallinn vaccination centers to close by end of summer

30.07

Lutsar: Daily coronavirus case numbers need to be put into context

30.07

Tallinn city government takes supermarket chain Lidl to court

30.07

Estonian Weather Service issues warnings due to strong winds

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: