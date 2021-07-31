Gallery: Naval base gets new commander ahead of organizational changes

Command of the Estonian Navy's (Merevägi) main base in Tallinn, the Miinisadam, was handed over to Lieutenant Commander Meelis Lusti Friday, following Commander Rain Terras' decision to join the reserve after nearly a quarter-of-a-century of service.

In a ceremony which took place at the Miinisadam Friday, Cdr. Terras formally handed over to Lt. Cdr. Lusti, who will oversee structural changes regarding the organization of the base and its operation.

The exchange comes at a time of transition for the Navy, which is organizationally part of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF), rather than a separate service.

Cdr. Terras said Friday: "I want to thank the defense forces for these exciting times when I had the opportunity to contribute to the development of this organization with great passion and drive."

"The Navy is facing exciting times -equipment for new capability building is about to arrive and some of it has already arrived. The corresponding transition in the structure is already underway, which will also provide a strong framework for strengthening naval warfare capabilities in the longer term," he went on.

Lt. Cdr Lusti is to serve as acting commander of the naval base while structural changes are implemented.

These changes will see a new combat service division, which will supersede the current naval base structure, from September, with Lt. Cdr Lusti being retained as commander of the new set-up.

Cdr. Terras had been naval base commander since 2018.

The overall commander of the Navy is Cdre. Jüri Saska.

