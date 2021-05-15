Divers, defense force personnel to clear lake of Soviet-era hazards

The Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) are to take part in the cleanup of a popular Harju County swimming spot, primarily aimed at removing hazardous metal structures dating back to the Soviet occupation and left behind when the occupying forces withdrew in the early 1990s.

EDF logistics personnel and Estonian Navy (Merevägi) divers will take part in the operation, in conjunction with the local municipality, at Klooga Järv, about 40 km west of Tallinn.

The operation is to start next week.

