EDF Kuperjanov battalion wins annual reconnaissance challenge

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Participants in a previous year's Admiral Pitka challenge. Source: Martin Andreller/KL
News

The Estonian Defense Force's (EDF) Kuperjanov Battalion won this year's annual Admiral Pitka Reconnaissance Challenge on Saaremaa, at the weekend.

Defense minister Kalle Laanet (Reform) said of the event that: "The Admiral Pitka Recon Challenge demonstrates our solidarity, commitment, strength and skills, shared equally by professionals and volunteers."

"Various forms of defense cooperation with our allies and partners are crucial to strengthening the deterrence and defense of NATO and the EU as a whole," he added.

A team from the Combat Engineer's Battalion (Pioneeripataljon) came second, with the volunteer Defense League's (Kaitseliit) Pärnu County district team coming third.

The Admiral Pitka Recon Challenge is held in a different region every year, so as to minimize the home field advantage of local teams.

The aim of the contest, which lasts over several days, is to measure the level of training, armament and equipment as well as morale of the participants in conditions as close to reality as possible.

A Finnish team placed the highest among entries from outside Estonia, in sixth place, while the Saaremaa district of Naiskodukaitse, the Defense League's women's organization came 13th.

Twenty-six teams started, 22 finished, with two withdrawals from among domestic entries and two from the foreign entries.

Defense League teams represented Harju, Järva, Pärnu, Rapla, Tartu, Jõgeva and Valga districts, along with Tallinn, while NATO nations represented were: Belgium, Denmark, France, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and the U.S. No team from the U.K. contingent based at Tapa took part.

Teams from the prison service and the Police and Border Guard Board also took part.

The competition started Wednesday and finished Saturday.

The EDF comprises the regular army, navy and air force, with both conscripts and regular members, while the Defense League consists of volunteers recruited regionally. The EDF maintains reserve lists of former members, who are expected to attend training sessions at times.

Admiral Johan Pitka was commander of the Estonian Navy (Merevägi) during the 1918-1920 War of Independence.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:31

Madis Vasser: Subjects of the technokings

17:43

Turkmen national who swam Narva River to enter Estonia sent back to Russia

17:02

EDF Kuperjanov battalion wins annual reconnaissance challenge

16:14

Confusion reigns over Luik, Karis potential presidential bids

15:28

Violating conjugal norms could have cost one their head in the 18th century

15:06

Statistician: 'R' rate fall means August COVID-19 forecast needs adjusting

14:46

Lawyers for Mailis Reps haven't examined her investigation file yet

14:01

Third-country arrivals must fill out questionnaire from Monday

13:19

Search for presidential candidate to continue Monday evening

12:49

Toomas Sildam: Four parties needed to elect the president

12:02

Documentary on Ülo Nugis dedicated to Estonia's 30th anniversary

11:41

Health Board: 147 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, no deaths

10:51

Poet, translator and philosopher Jaan Kaplinski dies

10:46

Estonia likely immune to Gazprom Germany pipeline maintenance tactics

10:15

State hoping to introduce new solution to replace Mobile ID

09:31

Statistics: Industrial production rises in June

09:03

Light aircraft crashes on return from Tartu airshow, one dead

08:07

Indrek Kiisler: How about we calm down concerning Covid

08.08

Government limits indoor gatherings without COVID-19 checks to 50 people Updated

08.08

Maicel Uibo carries flag at Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: