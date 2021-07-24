Ministry: EDF contributing two members to EU-led Mozambique mission

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Ministry of Defense building in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) are set to see a new African nation added to their list of deployments, with this time the country of Mozambique, which has requested the support.

The initiative is focused on training and is an EU mission, with Portugal the lead member state. Mozambique is a former Portuguese colony.

The Council of the European Union, one of two legislative bodies within the EU (the other being the European Parliament), established the EU Training Mission (EUTM) Mozambique, which replicates similar initiatives focused on Mali, Somalia and the Central African Republic, on July 12 following a request for assistance made by the country's president, Filipe Nyusi, just over a month earlier.

The mission aims to support the development of the military capabilities of the Mozambican armed forces to enable the country to respond effectively to the crisis in Cabo Delgado, in the north of the country, BNS reports.

The mission will focus on training and advising the government armed forces at all levels, and on the development of military command structures and mechanisms for a rapid reaction force.

The defense ministry has sent out a draft on the issue for approval, while the Riigikogu will need to vote in favor of the move for it to become fact.

The explanatory memorandum to the draft says that two EDF personnel, one instructor and one staff officer, will be deployed, at a cost of just over €88,000 earmarked from next year's budget, BNS reports.

The ministry also recently said that an existing EDF contribution to French counter-terrorism activity in the West African nation of Mali will be extended into neighboring Niger; the French Operation Barkhane covers both countries as well as several others in the Sahel region.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

tokyo olympics 2020

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:22

Saaremaa, Hiiumaa ferry ticket booking system partly reinstated

17:56

Gallery: Fencer Katrina Lehis takes Estonia's first Tokyo medal Updated

17:51

Minister: Lithuania migrant influx constitutes hybrid attack

17:25

Ministry: EDF contributing two members to EU-led Mozambique mission

16:49

Two-dozen EDF members likely to join UK-led defense framework

16:25

Minister: Planned oil shale plant shouldn't fall foul of EU state aid rules

15:50

Grid distributor Elektrilevi acquires competitor in €29-million deal

14:54

Defense ministry plans to extend Operation Barkhane activities into Niger

14:27

Pärnu County peat bog wildfire declared extinguished Friday evening

13:44

Cyclist Tanel Kangert 46th out of 130 in arduous Tokyo men's road race

11:07

Mart Helme likely to run in Lasnamäe

10:53

Day brings 106 COVID-19 cases

10:44

Estonia to send Lithuania 100 kilometers of barbed wire

10:03

Tõnis Saarts: Presidential institution at an all-time low

09:04

Lehis and Beljajeva make quarter finals in Tokyo

08:46

Kontaveit out in first Olympic round

08:31

Companies introducing vaccination incentives

08:31

Defense Forces military band budget to be halved

08:00

Lutsar: Infection rate growing would not see schools-kindergartens closed

23.07

EU's e-CODEX data exchange channel to be based in Tallinn

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: