Two-dozen EDF members likely to join UK-led defense framework

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Vessels from some of the eight JEF member states on exercise this year. Source: U.K. Ministry of Defense/social media
News

Up to twenty-four Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) personnel are set to join a British-led, eight-nation-strong, multi-faceted expeditionary force for 2022, the Estonian defense ministry says.

The EDF personnel would take part in the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), a high-readiness, multi-national capability spearheaded by the U.K. and its armed forces which has been active in the Baltic Sea region in recent years.

The EDF's input would come via an anti improvised explosive devices (IED) team, a strategic communication team, a five-strong team of medics, a forward air controller, a sea mine countermeasures (MCM) diver unit with the remainder making up a national support element, BNS reports.

The defense ministry has put out its draft proposal for approval; the deployment needs to pass a Riigikogu vote and, if it does, would see the commitment last through to the end of 2022.

The JEF can invite partner countries to take part in specific missions, which they can choose to do, or not as the case may be.

The JEF has conducted large-scale exercises in the Baltic in the past, most recently earlier this year, as well as a large-scale exercise in the southern Baltic in 2019.

The JEF provides a high-readiness intervention capability involving over 10,000 personnel across a range of activities, from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and defense engagement.

The JEF Comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding (CMoU) was signed on Jun 28 2018 by the U.K. and the eight partner nations, namely NATO members Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, and Norway, together with non-NATO members Finland and Sweden.

The NATO Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup based since its formation in early 2017 at Tapa, east of Tallinn, is U.K.-led, while Britain's Royal Air Force has also held the NATO Baltic Air Policing role in the past, most recently in summer 2019.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

tokyo olympics 2020

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:22

Saaremaa, Hiiumaa ferry ticket booking system partly reinstated

17:56

Gallery: Fencer Katrina Lehis takes Estonia's first Tokyo medal Updated

17:51

Minister: Lithuania migrant influx constitutes hybrid attack

17:25

Ministry: EDF contributing two members to EU-led Mozambique mission

16:49

Two-dozen EDF members likely to join UK-led defense framework

16:25

Minister: Planned oil shale plant shouldn't fall foul of EU state aid rules

15:50

Grid distributor Elektrilevi acquires competitor in €29-million deal

14:54

Defense ministry plans to extend Operation Barkhane activities into Niger

14:27

Pärnu County peat bog wildfire declared extinguished Friday evening

13:44

Cyclist Tanel Kangert 46th out of 130 in arduous Tokyo men's road race

11:07

Mart Helme likely to run in Lasnamäe

10:53

Day brings 106 COVID-19 cases

10:44

Estonia to send Lithuania 100 kilometers of barbed wire

10:03

Tõnis Saarts: Presidential institution at an all-time low

09:04

Lehis and Beljajeva make quarter finals in Tokyo

08:46

Kontaveit out in first Olympic round

08:31

Companies introducing vaccination incentives

08:31

Defense Forces military band budget to be halved

08:00

Lutsar: Infection rate growing would not see schools-kindergartens closed

23.07

EU's e-CODEX data exchange channel to be based in Tallinn

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: