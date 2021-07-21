EKRE presidential candidate Henn Põlluaas' starts campaign tour

The Estonian Conservative People's Party's (EKRE) presidential candidate Henn Põlluaas started a campaign tour of Estonia on Wednesday and will visit all counties in Estonia.

Põlluaas' first meeting with the public will take place on the Tartu Town Hall Square at 6 p.m. on Wednesday with speeches also to be made by EKRE MP Jaak Valge, the party's mayoral candidate in Tartu Loone Ots and chairman of the EKRE chapter in Tartu Silver Kuusik.

Signatures will also be collected during the tour in support of direct presidential elections.

Should Põlluaas be elected president, his first order of business would be to submit to the Riigikogu a bill seeking the introduction of direct presidential elections.

Põlluaas said that Estonia needs a president who brings the nation together and has the blue-black-and-white flag and all citizens in the country close to their heart.

Põlluaas is the leader of the EKRE group in the parliament and former president of the Riigikogu. He has been the mayor of Saue and a member of the Saue town council. He is also a member of the Kaitseliit (Defense League) volunteer corps, member of the management board of the Finnish Boys' Heritage Association and member of the Estonian Reserve Officers' Association.

In addition to Tartu, Polluaas' campaign tour in Tartu and Jogeva counties will also visit Elva at 11 a.m. and Poltsamaa at 5 p.m. on Thursday as well as Mustvee at noon and Jogeva at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Põlluaas does not yet have enough votes to be an official candidate. He needs 21 of the 101 members of the Rigiikogu to support his bid, and EKRE only has 19 seats.

Editor: Helen Wright

