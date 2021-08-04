EDF medics to assist municipalities in vaccination process

In an effort to increase the vaccination tempo in Estonia, Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) has asked for help from the Ministry of Defense and although discussions are still ongoing, Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) medics are likely to assist municipalities with vaccinations.

Kiik told daily Postimees (link in Estonian) that the hospital and family physician resource is too low in some Estonian regions currently and doctors are exhausted from a long pandemic, which is why the Ministry of Social Affairs has approached the EDF to implement their healthcare workers in regions with lower vaccine coverage, such as Harju, Ida-Viru, Lääne-Viru, Lääne, Võru and Valga counties.

"I can confirm that we are prepared to send EDF medics out to assist in accelerating vaccinations and we have received the request for assistance," said defense ministry spokesperson Roland Murof.

The number of medics sent to help will be confirmed this week. The EDF has more than 70 medics that have the right to administer vaccines.

