Vaccines on school premises to be rolled out nationally in autumn

Vaccinations for schoolchildren and their teachers will be available within school premises after the start of the new academic year in September, ETV news show 'Aktuaalne kaamera' (AK) reported Thursday night. School nurses will administer the vaccines, while many schools have embraced the option, AK reported.

Education minister Liina Kersna (Reform) told AK that: "We are ... working to ensure that a school nurse gets the right to vaccinate adults as well," referring to teachers.

"Concretely, providing teachers and other school staff the opportunity to get vaccinated," she added.

"Our goal is to offer vaccination not only in general education schools, but certainly also at vocational schools… as well as at professional colleges and universities," Kersna went on.

"Before the start of the school year once it has actually begun, in cooperation with school nurses, we will also offer the option to vaccinate young people in schools with the parent's consent. We develop a leaflet.

Many schools have in fact already at least had the capacity to offer vaccinations for some time, however, AK reported.

Valdek Rohtma, director of Võnnu high in Tartu County, told AK that they used a private sector firm to supply the school nurse

However, the recommendation for inoculating minors above the age of 12 only appeared a month-and-a-half ago, as rising vaccine dose supplies also facilitated it; around 25 percent of over-12s have now been vaccinated, AK reported.

Parental consent is required for the inoculation of minors; there is a handful of schools nationwide which do not have permission to vaccinate yet, though the Health Insurance Fund (Haigekassa) says it will resolve that situation, AK reported.

At present, close to 75 percent of teachers have been vaccinated, a figure considerably higher than for the populace as a whole, while the education ministry says it hopes to raise this proportion to at least 90 percent, given the key importance of educators.

The new school year starts September 1.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!