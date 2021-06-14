Coronavirus vaccination recommended age lowered to 12

Coronavirus vaccinations will soon be available to children age 12 and over, following a decision Monday by a government task force to recommend the change, though details have yet to be formulated, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

The change will allow all those minors aged 12-15 who express a desire to receive a vaccination to get one. Up until now, the minimum age for receiving anti-coronavirus shots has been 16.

Gea Otsa, spokesperson for the government's coronavirus vaccination working group said no specific campaign will be launched targeting the age group, just that individuals who wanted to get a COVID-19 vaccination could do so.

Lithuania also recently opted to make vaccinations available to 12- to 15-year-olds, following a European Medicines Agency decision in late May to recommend the Pfizer/BioNTech Cominarty vaccine be extended to that demographic from the current 16+ age group.

The timetable and exact details of roll-out have yet to be specified, and the working group urges the public not to approach vaccination centers or doctors on the matter yet.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!