Travelers from 10 countries must quarantine on arrival from June 14

Travelers from 10 European countries must quarantine on arrival to Estonia from June 14, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday. Additionally, Estonia has started using three types of EU Digital COVID Certificates.

From June 14-20, restriction on the freedom of movement applies to passengers arriving from: Andorra, Belgium, Denmark, France, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Sweden.

The quarantine period can be shortened by getting two coronavirus tests seven days apart. More information about this process can be read here.

Quarantine does not apply to countries with a 14-day infection rate of 150 per 100,000 people or below. This week, these countries are:

Austria,

Bulgaria,

Croatia,

Cyprus,

Czech Republic,

Finland,

Germany,

Hungary,

Iceland,

Ireland,

Italy,

Liechtenstein,

Luxembourg,

Malta, Monaco,

Norway,

Poland,

Portugal,

Romania,

San Marino,

Slovakia,

Spain,

Switzerland,

United Kingdom.

72 hours before arriving in Estonia all travelers should fill out an online questionnaire.

Arrivals from third countries

According to the list of third countries included in Annex 1 of the recommendation of the Council of the European Union on the gradual lifting of the temporary restrictions on non-essential travel into the EU, it is possible to travel to Estonia from Australia, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand.

However, a 10-day period of restrictions on movement is mandatory for passengers arriving from countries with an infection rate above 16 people per 100 000 inhabitants in the past 14 days which means passengers arriving from Japan and Thailand must quarantine.

The 10-day restriction on the freedom of movement applies to those who are allowed to enter Estonia. The restriction on the freedom of movement can be shortened by two tests. If a citizen of these countries, who has a legal basis to stay in Estonia, repeatedly crosses the state border, he or she must take both tests in Estonia.

Vaccine and testing certificates

From June 10, Estonia is using three types of EU Digital COVID Certificates that are in line with common EU standards: the EU Digital COVID Vaccination Certificate, EU Digital COVID Recovery Certificate and EU Digital COVID Test Certificate.

Compared to the previous certificate, the new certificates contain QR-codes that are readable only with a special application.

In view of this, please be aware that when crossing the border, it is strongly advised to download a new certificate from your Patient Portal account. Old certificates may not be accepted on the border.

