Day brings 37 new Covid cases

Estonia analyzed 2,751 tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the last 24 hours of which 37 or 1.3 percent returned positive.

Population register data suggests Harju County saw the most new cases at 12.

Ida-Viru County registered nine, Rapla County six, Lääne-Viru County five, Valga County two and Tartu and Pärnu counties one case each. One person diagnosed did not have a registered address in Estonia.

The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people now stands at 76.98, with initial positives making up 1.9 percent of all tests.

Hospitals opened eight new Covid cases, with 64 people hospitalized. The average age of hospitalized patients is 66, with 44 people (68.8 percent) over the age of 60. There were no new coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

Estonia immunized 6,751 people, with a total of 522,224 people vaccinated of whom 341,807 have received both doses.

Immunization coverage of people over the age of 70 is 66.8 percent. All counties except Ida-Viru have vaccinated over 60 percent of 70+ people.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!