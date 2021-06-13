Day brings 37 new Covid cases

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Covid vaccination. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia analyzed 2,751 tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the last 24 hours of which 37 or 1.3 percent returned positive.

Population register data suggests Harju County saw the most new cases at 12.

Ida-Viru County registered nine, Rapla County six, Lääne-Viru County five, Valga County two and Tartu and Pärnu counties one case each. One person diagnosed did not have a registered address in Estonia.

The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people now stands at 76.98, with initial positives making up 1.9 percent of all tests.

Hospitals opened eight new Covid cases, with 64 people hospitalized. The average age of hospitalized patients is 66, with 44 people (68.8 percent) over the age of 60. There were no new coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

Estonia immunized 6,751 people, with a total of 522,224 people vaccinated of whom 341,807 have received both doses.

Immunization coverage of people over the age of 70 is 66.8 percent. All counties except Ida-Viru have vaccinated over 60 percent of 70+ people.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:34

Paul Keres: The tyranny of spiteful incompetence

11:55

Izmailova: Greens aiming for coalition in Tallinn

10:20

Day brings 37 new Covid cases

10:11

Social Democrats file competing government no-confidence motion

08:12

Gallery: Tallinn record stores celebrate Record Store Day

12.06

Estonian court suspends logging at Natura 2000 sites Updated

12.06

Tallinn-Helsinki commuters can get vaccinated on Tallink ferries in June

12.06

Eesti Energia will receive state funding for biomass energy production

12.06

President: President's role is to be a liaison

12.06

Gallery: Riigikogu extraordinary sitting taking place on Saturday

12.06

Confirmation of unity of allies Estonia's priority at NATO summit

12.06

British Army helicopters in Tallinn overflight Saturday morning Updated

12.06

Tallinn marks public transport stops as smoke-free areas

12.06

Health Board: 53 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

12.06

Quarter of drivers would qualify for driving penalty points

12.06

Coronavirus level in wastewater continues to decrease

11.06

Court rejects former Postimees editor online grooming offense appeal

11.06

Finnish premier: We're working on lifting entry restrictions

11.06

Property portal: Supply of Tallinn apartments falling, rents rising

11.06

Pre-election party campaign advertising ban lifted ahead of October polls

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: