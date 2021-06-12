Coronavirus level in wastewater continues to decrease

Tallinna Vesi's Paljassaare Wastewater Treatment Plant. Source: Tallinna Vesi
The amount of coronavirus in wastewater samples has further decreased over the last week, the latest results of the wastewater study led by the University of Tartu show. Readings are above average in Ida-Viru County and southern Estonia.

During the week of June 7-11, the average level of coronavirus concentration in wastewater declined across the country.

Professor of Technology of Antimicrobial Compounds of the University of Tartu Tanel Tenson said virus level is low in more than half of the sampling sites. In this week's map, there are no places with very high virus concentration.  

Results of the survey on June 7–11. Source: University of Tartu.

How and where are tests gathered? 

Samples are collected at the beginning of every week in all Estonian county centers, cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants and, if necessary, in smaller settlements.

Samples taken from larger cities reflect the situation of wastewater passing through the treatment plant over 24 hours, giving a reliable overview of the infection level in the city.

In smaller places, spot samples are taken, showing the virus level in wastewater at the moment of sampling. Spot samples are more easily affected by various factors and should therefore be used over several weeks to estimate the trend rather than get a definitive picture of the current situation. 

Editor: Helen Wright

