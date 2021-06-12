Tallinn-Helsinki commuters can get vaccinated on Tallink ferries in June

Passengers commuting between Estonia and Finland on June 17 and 18 will be offered an opportunity to get vaccinated against coronavirus during their voyage.

The vaccinations will be carried out by qualified medical staff and will take place onboard Tallink shuttle vessels Star and Megastar and have been initiated by Tallink Grupp and in cooperation with the medical center Confido.

Vaccination with the single-dose Jannsen Covid-19 vaccine is available exclusively for Estonian citizens and residents who are over 18 years old with an Estonian national identity code.

The vaccinations will be carried out on the following departures from Helsinki:

Thursday, June 17 – 19.30 and 22.30 departures from Helsinki.

Friday, June 18 – 10.30, 13.30, 16.30, 19.30 and 22.30 departures from Helsinki.



Permission to carry out vaccination has been granted by the Estonian Health Board and the vessels comply with all the due requirements laid down to vaccination centres.

Onboard vessels, there are designated areas reserved for carrying out vaccinations, both for the necessary registration procedures as well as for administering the vaccine by injection, also there are post-vaccination waiting areas set aside, where vaccinated people remain under a 15-minute observation.

CEO of Tallink Grupp Paavo Nõgene said the company has been discussing vaccination options with the government for a long time.

"I sincerely hope that all these steps and solutions we are offering and implementing will contribute to the reopening of the borders of Estonia and Finland, and that we will manage to reunite those Estonians working in Finland and commuting to work from Estonia, with their families at last," Nõgene said.

The leader of the Estonian COVID-19 vaccination working group, Marek Seer, said that the main aim is to offer vaccination opportunities as close to people as possible and as conveniently as possible, and as vaccine supplies increase, the different possibilities for vaccinations will likely increase even more.

"It is, therefore, a welcome development that we are able to offer vaccination opportunities to commuters, just as we are able to offer them to people in vaccination centres, at workplaces and at home for people with disabilities. As the vaccine supply increases, I am sure there will be also other possibilities," Seer said.

To be vaccinated, the customers need to make a preliminary booking via Confido website from June 12. The link to Confido online booking site can be found on Tallink Grupp website www.tallink.ee and the vaccination time onboard can be pre-booked right after ticket purchase.

